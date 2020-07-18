435-8 Ponderosa Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

View Video Tour at https://youtu.be/WASEDpqlGGg



1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Loft Condo. Main level with living room/dining room area. Kitchen with lots of cabinets & counter space, electric stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Laundry room on the main level with coat closet and full-size washer/dryer included but not warranted. The upper level is the loft bedroom with skylight, large closet with shelves, and a full bath. Pets ok with $300 deposit. Available NOW



Room Dimensions

Living/Dining Area 15' x 13'

Kitchen 9' x 5'

Laundry Room 12' x 5'

Bedroom 15' x 12'

Bathroom 4' x 6'