Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:24 AM

435-8 Ponderosa Ave

435 Ponderosa Ave · (224) 261-7682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

435 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
View Video Tour at https://youtu.be/WASEDpqlGGg

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Loft Condo. Main level with living room/dining room area. Kitchen with lots of cabinets & counter space, electric stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Laundry room on the main level with coat closet and full-size washer/dryer included but not warranted. The upper level is the loft bedroom with skylight, large closet with shelves, and a full bath. Pets ok with $300 deposit. Available NOW

Room Dimensions
Living/Dining Area 15' x 13'
Kitchen 9' x 5'
Laundry Room 12' x 5'
Bedroom 15' x 12'
Bathroom 4' x 6'

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435-8 Ponderosa Ave have any available units?
435-8 Ponderosa Ave has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 435-8 Ponderosa Ave have?
Some of 435-8 Ponderosa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435-8 Ponderosa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
435-8 Ponderosa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435-8 Ponderosa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 435-8 Ponderosa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 435-8 Ponderosa Ave offer parking?
No, 435-8 Ponderosa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 435-8 Ponderosa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435-8 Ponderosa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435-8 Ponderosa Ave have a pool?
No, 435-8 Ponderosa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 435-8 Ponderosa Ave have accessible units?
No, 435-8 Ponderosa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 435-8 Ponderosa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435-8 Ponderosa Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 435-8 Ponderosa Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 435-8 Ponderosa Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
