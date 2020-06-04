2050 Bosworth Lane

Amenities

Inviting 2+ bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in desirable Northfield, Middlefork, Sunset Ridge and New Trier school districts. Walking distance to schools, shops, restaurants, walking and biking trails, library and Park District. Amenities included: additional lounge room/convertible 3rd bedroom, central air and heating, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, wood-burning fireplace, washer dryer, 1.5 attached garage, and fully enclosed paved courtyard and grassed backyard. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,490/month rent. $2,490 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.