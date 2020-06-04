All apartments in Northfield
Find more places like 2050 Bosworth Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northfield, IL
/
2050 Bosworth Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

2050 Bosworth Lane

2050 Bosworth Ln · (224) 539-6083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2050 Bosworth Ln, Northfield, IL 60093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
garage
Inviting 2+ bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in desirable Northfield, Middlefork, Sunset Ridge and New Trier school districts. Walking distance to schools, shops, restaurants, walking and biking trails, library and Park District. Amenities included: additional lounge room/convertible 3rd bedroom, central air and heating, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, wood-burning fireplace, washer dryer, 1.5 attached garage, and fully enclosed paved courtyard and grassed backyard. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,490/month rent. $2,490 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 Bosworth Lane have any available units?
2050 Bosworth Lane has a unit available for $2,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2050 Bosworth Lane have?
Some of 2050 Bosworth Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 Bosworth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2050 Bosworth Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 Bosworth Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2050 Bosworth Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2050 Bosworth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2050 Bosworth Lane does offer parking.
Does 2050 Bosworth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2050 Bosworth Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 Bosworth Lane have a pool?
No, 2050 Bosworth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2050 Bosworth Lane have accessible units?
No, 2050 Bosworth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 Bosworth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2050 Bosworth Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2050 Bosworth Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2050 Bosworth Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2050 Bosworth Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Downers Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILWilmette, ILWinnetka, ILNorthbrook, ILSkokie, ILNiles, ILMorton Grove, IL
Deerfield, ILHighland Park, ILPark Ridge, ILLincolnwood, ILHighwood, ILLake Forest, ILWheeling, ILNorridge, ILHarwood Heights, ILSchiller Park, ILFranklin Park, ILElk Grove Village, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity