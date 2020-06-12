/
3 bedroom apartments
598 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norridge, IL
Norridge
4319 North Ozanam Avenue
4319 Ozanam Avenue, Norridge, IL
EXCEPTIONAL AND NEWER MASSIVE AND EXTRA WIDE BRICK HOME ON A BEAUTIFUL TREE LINED STREET. IT HAS 4 BEDROOMS PLUS, 3.1 BATHS WITH SIMPLE, PERFECT ARCHITECTURE AND SETTING. OPTIMAL USE OF SPACE AND ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT. FINEST FINISHES.
Norridge
7736 W Winona St
7736 Winona Street, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
986 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathrooms finished basement, fenced yard, quiet & safe neighborhood, walking distance to parks, great school district. Water utility service is included. 3-month lease with option to renew.
O'Hare
8411 West Berwyn Avenue
8411 West Berwyn Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Huge 3 bedrooms + a large den (sun room), with 1 full bath & 1 half bath on a very nice & quiet street. Very clean unit with large bedrooms & plenty of closets. Enjoy a large shared backyard, perfect for grilling & relaxing.
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,799
2700 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$5,949
1500 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Austin
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
Hermosa
3047 North Kilbourn Avenue
3047 North Kilbourn Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1309 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Portage Park
3822 N Milwaukee Ave
3822 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Spacious 3B/2B, In Unit Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 300099 Miguel Tineo Leasing Agent 312-687-3503 miguel@liveherehomes.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300099 Property Id 300099 (RLNE5853066)
1113 N 24th Ave
1113 North 24th Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1113 N 24th ave - Property Id: 297714 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297714 Property Id 297714 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5846869)
Portage Park
3820 N Milwaukee Ave # 1a 1
3820 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Spacious & Updated 3 bed 2.5 bath - Property Id: 296009 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296009 Property Id 296009 (RLNE5839363)
Irving Park
3821 N Milwaukee Ave 1A
3821 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Spacious 3 Bed 2.5. Old Irving Park. $3200 - Property Id: 294879 Take a look at this massive 3 bed 2.5 bath in Old Irving Park. This has central heat and AC, new kitchen appliances and laundry in unit. Includes outdoor space and patio. Pet friendly.
10348 Mcnerney Dr
10348 Mcnerney Drive, Franklin Park, IL
Beautifuly Rehabed 4B 2Bath House in Franklin Park - Property Id: 294466 Beautifully rehabbed 4 bed 2 bath house in Franklin Park at a great location.
Portage Park
4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2
4200 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1300 sqft
Super Six Corners - 2020 Rehab - Property Id: 215024 3 Bed/2 Bath LUXURY on Milwaukee at SIX CORNERS! New Gut Rehab w/In-Unit Laundry & Eat-In Kitchen New Rehab 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Residence in Beautiful Portage Park Neighborhood.
Irving Park
3931 N Kostner Ave 1S
3931 North Kostner Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bedroom w/Garage Parking.
Portage Park
5335 W. Montrose Unit 2
5335 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Historic 3 Bedroom in Portage Park - Beautifully maintained large second floor historic 3 bed/ 1 bath in Portage Park. Close to the Milwaukee Corridor, bars, restaurants, Jewel, Montrose Deli, the expressway, Blue Line, Montrose bus, and the park.
Irving Park
4321 W HENDERSON ST
4321 West Henderson Street, Chicago, IL
KILBOURN PARK SINGLE FAMILY - Property Id: 263565 IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY. 2020 NEW CONSTRUCTION 2 STORY SLAB ON GRADE 1600 SF HOME. EASY ACCESS WITHOUT ANY STEPS. OPEN CONCEPT AT 1ST FLOOR. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS AT 2ND FLOOR.
Irving Park
4315 W HENDERSON ST
4315 West Henderson Street, Chicago, IL
Available 07/01/20 KILBOURN PARK SINGLE FAMILY HOME RENTAL - Property Id: 286232 ALMOST DONE. DELIVERY JULY 1, 2020. NEW CONSTRUCTION 2 STORY SLAB ON GRADE 1600 SF HOME. EASY ACCESS WITHOUT ANY STEPS. OPEN CONCEPT AT 1ST FLOOR.
Albany Park
4815 n kildare
4815 North Kildare Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1400 sqft
Kildare #2 - Property Id: 137510 3 Bright bedrooms and addition to 4th bedroom Contemporary with stainless appliances, granite counters, and recess lights Large front Living Room with great natural light and windows! All new windows in this
Albany Park
4111 W Lawrence Ave
4111 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Renovated 3 Bed Unit - Property Id: 225050 Renovated Albany Park apt near Bus Line!, In-Unit W/D, Wood flrs Renovated Albany Park apt near Bus Line!?In-Unit W/D?Wood flrs?Dishwasher?Central A/C? Call today to schedule a private tour! Apply at
Albany Park
5101 North Kenton Avenue Unit 1
5101 North Kenton Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Large 3 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment in a quiet residential area accessible to expressways and Transit. Forest Preserve bike trail and a public pool nearby.
312 N. Ridgeland Ave.
312 North Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Modern Amenities surrounded by Vintage Charm! - If you love modern design, historic architecture, & have an eye for detail, you wont want to miss 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. in Oak Parks Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District.
1330 Bonita Drive
1330 Bonita Drive, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2344 sqft
Spacious & Gracious Park Ridge Split w/Sub Bsmt. 4BR 3BA - Beautiful J U M B O split in Park Ridge's most sought after Southwest Woods. All rooms are spacious, eat in kitchen with table space, Family room with stone fireplace.
Portage Park
4139 North Long Avenue
4139 North Long Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
HOME SWEET HOME!!! Beautiful Bright 1st Floor Unit With 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, Sunny Spacious Living and Dinning Room, Eat-in kitchen. Granite countertops, Dishwasher, Microwave, New Fridge, Big Walk-in Closet Space. Hardwood floors throughout.