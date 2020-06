Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS AND NEWER REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BIRCH WOOD CABINET KITCHEN DINETTE. LARGE TABLE SPACE FOR EATING AREA OFF KITCHEN. FULL SIZE BATHROOM WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND CERAMIC TILES. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH NEWER REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. WELL KEPT FRONT AND REAR STAIRCASES. ENCLOSED PORCH. PARKING SPOT AND LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT INCLUDED. PAY ONLY ELECTRIC AND COOKING GAS. 1 BLOCK FROM JOHN V. LEIGH ELEMENTARY, BUS SERVICE AND SHOPPING IN WALKING DISTANCE. I 90 EXPRESSWAY LESS THEN A MILE AWAY. GREAT LOCATION. PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND READY NOW FOR OCCUPANCY. 1ST MONTHS RENT AND 650.00 MOVE IN FEE NO DEPOSIT. VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.