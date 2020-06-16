5839 Church Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage key fob access

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



This home has everything you’ve been looking for! Upon entering this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in Morton Grove, you’re greeted with the perfect contrast between the dark Oak hardwood flooring and the bright, sunlit interior. The updated kitchen features stainless-steel appliances and plenty of storage space within the satin white cabinets. The Master suite features a walk-in closet and private bathroom. The other bedrooms all have ceiling fans and nice, large windows to allow plenty of sunlight. The finished basement adds even more space for relaxing!



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer, Private Driveway, 2 Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.