Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:38 PM

5839 Church Street

5839 Church Street
Location

5839 Church Street, Morton Grove, IL 60053
Morton Grove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,319

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

This home has everything you’ve been looking for! Upon entering this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in Morton Grove, you’re greeted with the perfect contrast between the dark Oak hardwood flooring and the bright, sunlit interior. The updated kitchen features stainless-steel appliances and plenty of storage space within the satin white cabinets. The Master suite features a walk-in closet and private bathroom. The other bedrooms all have ceiling fans and nice, large windows to allow plenty of sunlight. The finished basement adds even more space for relaxing!

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer, Private Driveway, 2 Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5839 Church Street have any available units?
5839 Church Street has a unit available for $2,319 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5839 Church Street have?
Some of 5839 Church Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5839 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
5839 Church Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5839 Church Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5839 Church Street is pet friendly.
Does 5839 Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 5839 Church Street does offer parking.
Does 5839 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5839 Church Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5839 Church Street have a pool?
No, 5839 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 5839 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 5839 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5839 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5839 Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5839 Church Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5839 Church Street does not have units with air conditioning.
