13938 West EMMA Lane

Amenities
Sprawling and sunny 3,055 sf 4 br 3.1 ba on a premium lot. 5,175 total sf. Generous room sizes, 2 story living room with oak railing staircase opens to the dining room. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter-tops opens to deck. Family room with gas fireplace, 1st floor den, laundry, and 1/2 bath. Hardwood flooring on 1st level. Huge master suite with spa bath and whirlpool. Double vanities and sitting room. Full unfinished basement. 3 car attached garage. Great area with easy access to IL 60 and IL 94.