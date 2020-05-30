All apartments in Mettawa
Find more places like 13938 West EMMA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mettawa, IL
/
13938 West EMMA Lane
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:31 PM

13938 West EMMA Lane

13938 West Emma Lane · (847) 687-7771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13938 West Emma Lane, Mettawa, IL 60045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3055 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Sprawling and sunny 3,055 sf 4 br 3.1 ba on a premium lot. 5,175 total sf. Generous room sizes, 2 story living room with oak railing staircase opens to the dining room. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter-tops opens to deck. Family room with gas fireplace, 1st floor den, laundry, and 1/2 bath. Hardwood flooring on 1st level. Huge master suite with spa bath and whirlpool. Double vanities and sitting room. Full unfinished basement. 3 car attached garage. Great area with easy access to IL 60 and IL 94.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13938 West EMMA Lane have any available units?
13938 West EMMA Lane has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13938 West EMMA Lane have?
Some of 13938 West EMMA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13938 West EMMA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13938 West EMMA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13938 West EMMA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13938 West EMMA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mettawa.
Does 13938 West EMMA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13938 West EMMA Lane does offer parking.
Does 13938 West EMMA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13938 West EMMA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13938 West EMMA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13938 West EMMA Lane has a pool.
Does 13938 West EMMA Lane have accessible units?
No, 13938 West EMMA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13938 West EMMA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13938 West EMMA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13938 West EMMA Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13938 West EMMA Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13938 West EMMA Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILLibertyville, ILVernon Hills, ILMundelein, ILLake Forest, ILLake Bluff, ILDeerfield, IL
Highland Park, ILGrayslake, ILGurnee, ILWheeling, ILNorthbrook, ILHighwood, ILDeer Park, ILLake Zurich, ILRolling Meadows, ILZion, ILWinnetka, ILHoffman Estates, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity