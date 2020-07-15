All apartments in McHenry
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

918 N Oakwood Dr

918 West Oakwood Drive · (847) 852-4715
Location

918 West Oakwood Drive, McHenry, IL 60050

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1550 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Don't miss this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in McHenry! You will fall in love with this bright, immaculate, single family ranch tucked away in a private area! This home boasts an open concept living room, dining room, and kitchen which is perfect for entertaining! Large trees and a park-like setting make this the perfect choice for your new home!

Available: August 1st!

Lease Terms: 12 month lease term. Tenant Pays All Utilities. No Smoking. Dogs Allowed on a Case by Case Basis. Pet Rent of $50 per Month Required. No cats. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office is $60 p/Adult over 18 years of age.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5872814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
No Cats Allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 N Oakwood Dr have any available units?
918 N Oakwood Dr has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 918 N Oakwood Dr have?
Some of 918 N Oakwood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 N Oakwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
918 N Oakwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 N Oakwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 918 N Oakwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McHenry.
Does 918 N Oakwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 918 N Oakwood Dr offers parking.
Does 918 N Oakwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 N Oakwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 N Oakwood Dr have a pool?
No, 918 N Oakwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 918 N Oakwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 918 N Oakwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 918 N Oakwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 N Oakwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 918 N Oakwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 918 N Oakwood Dr has units with air conditioning.
