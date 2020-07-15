918 N Oakwood Dr

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Don't miss this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in McHenry! You will fall in love with this bright, immaculate, single family ranch tucked away in a private area! This home boasts an open concept living room, dining room, and kitchen which is perfect for entertaining! Large trees and a park-like setting make this the perfect choice for your new home!



Available: August 1st!



Lease Terms: 12 month lease term. Tenant Pays All Utilities. No Smoking. Dogs Allowed on a Case by Case Basis. Pet Rent of $50 per Month Required. No cats. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office is $60 p/Adult over 18 years of age.



No Cats Allowed



