Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A must see! 4 bedroom 2 bath home with hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Dining room with lovely bay window. Main floor has 2 bedrooms and full bath. Basement is nicely finished. Backyard with deck.. Patio behind the detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No Pit bull or Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.