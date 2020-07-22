/
/
/
south maywood
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
140 Apartments for rent in South Maywood, Maywood, IL
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
1400 Bataan Dr
1400 Bataan Dr, Broadview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
567 sqft
Recently renovated section 8 apartments are perfectly located close to the Loyola University Medical Center and the I-290. Rooms boast air conditioning and extensive cooking range. Community benefits include 24-hr maintenance and internet access.
Results within 1 mile of South Maywood
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
1010 S 2nd Ave
1010 S 2nd Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
$945
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly classic units with hardwood floors, refrigerator and on-site laundry facilities. Some utilities included and parking available. Online portal for convenience. Close to schools and parks.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1116 Orchard Ave B
1116 Orchard Avenue, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Orchard Ave - Property Id: 296100 3 Flat Brick building quiet neighborhood, Garden apartment 2 Bed, 1 Bath and great living space. NEW Flooring Throughout Home with separate heat control in each unit.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
520 Des Plaines
520 Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
850 sqft
520 Rentals LLC - Property Id: 131678 Great Location Meets Modern Living.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1003 S. 17th Ave. Apartment #3
1003 S 17th Ave, Maywood, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Maywood Arts Center - Property Id: 194118 1 Bed Room With Large Den Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1003-s.-17th-ave.-maywood-il-unit-apartment-%233/194118 Property Id 194118 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5942929)
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
804 S 15th Ave
804 S 15th Ave, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Apartment features hardwood floors thru-out, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, tiled bathrooms, decorative lighting and central air and heat. On-site laundry room & off-street parking on a private. lot.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
825 Suffolk Avenue
825 Suffolk Avenue, Westchester, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1245 sqft
*Move in by 7/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
31 Forest Avenue
31 Forest Ave, River Forest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2612 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 31 Forest Avenue in River Forest. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1037 Lathrop Avenue
1037 Lathrop Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Adorable bungalow with front porch, large deck and extra long backyard. 3 parking spots in back.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
433 Ferdinand Avenue
433 Ferdinand Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
741 sqft
A quiet sanctuary two blocks from the Blue line and a half block away from the restaurants, bars, and shops on Madison St. The unit was recently remodeled and is delightful.
1 of 25
Last updated March 9 at 09:51 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Park Avenue
12 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
3042 sqft
Super spacious townhome in desirable River Forest. This is the sunny end unit with beautiful north, south and east views. The main level has living and dining space to fit your needs.
Results within 5 miles of South Maywood
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,571
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
$
22 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,680
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
49 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
25 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,518
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,674
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
5556 W Jackson
5556 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
621 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
1276 sqft
Great location in the South Austin neighborhood. Building has on-site laundry and is close to the CTA Green Line and Blue Line. Units include free heat and have spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1145 N Austin Blvd
1145 North Austin Boulevard, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near public transportation, parks, and schools. Spacious interiors with large windows for ample light. Updated kitchens. Pet-friendly. A smaller community in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5832 W North Ave
5832 W North Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood with hardwood floors and brand new appliances. Steps to Hanson Park station and bus lines, easy walk to shopping, dining and schools.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
447 N Austin
447 N Austin Blvd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
725 sqft
Recently remodeled 2-bedroom apartments with some utilities included. Cozy kitchens, hardwood floors, and generous windows for plenty of light. Internet access in unit. Walk to schools, parks, recreation centers. Public transit and Green Line nearby.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5236 W Harrison
5236 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$945
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments located on Harrison Street, close to 290. They offer range, oven, refrigerator and hardwood floors. Amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Heat is included. Cats and dogs are allowed.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
39 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,573
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,914
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
