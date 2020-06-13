/
3 bedroom apartments
73 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Matteson, IL
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Willow Rd
115 Willow Road, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 BDRM, 1BA, 2 CAR GARAGE! - Property Id: 289743 3 bedroom , 1 bath, attached 2 car garage! Near schools, shopping, minutes from I-57 & I-80. Laundry hook-up, fireplace, appliances included! Vouchers accepted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
947 Princeton Avenue
947 Princeton Avenue, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 947 Princeton Avenue in Matteson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
161 Central Avenue
161 Central Avenue, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
15986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 161 Central Avenue in Matteson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
830 Princeton Avenue
830 Princeton Avenue, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
The property was recently rehabbed with a new furnace, new appliances, new kitchen cabinets. Hardwood floor and new carpet. Located in a very quiet subdivision near RT 30 and Central. No neighbors behind you.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3525 212th Place
3525 212th Place, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Updated kitchen with new appliances. House freshly painted. Finished basement with full bathroom. Walking distance to Metra train station and schools. Quiet neighborhood. Close to the shopping center. Now available for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Matteson
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Richton Hills
1 Unit Available
22135 Rockingham Road
22135 Rockingham Road, Richton Park, IL
22135 Rockingham Road, Richton Park, IL
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
341 Suwanee Street
341 Suwanee Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom / 2 bath all brick home with family room . Updated ranch new windows great kitchen huge patio 2 car tandem garage . Available immediately .
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4619 Jefferson
4619 Jefferson Drive, Richton Park, IL
4619 Jefferson Drive, Richton Park, IL
4 bed 2.5 Bath House in Richton Park
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
22443 Franklin Drive
22443 Franklin Drive, Richton Park, IL
Gorgeous 4 Bed/ 2 Bath updated kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, front load W/D, hardwood floors, family room, wrap around patio. Quiet, friendly neighborhood. Must see! No pets. No Section 8.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
351 Waverly St
351 Waverly Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1671 sqft
Single Family Home For Rent | 3 bed | 2 bath | $1350 - Large Single Family Home For Rent! 3 bedroom & 2 bath! Large Living & Dinning Room,1 Large Family room with fireplace,BIG Entertainment room,Laundry Room with hook ups & Appliances included.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Olympia Fields
1 Unit Available
20623 Hellenic Drive
20623 Hellenic Drive, Olympia Fields, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
Make this your next rental home! Beautiful brick ranch on such a shady tree lot in Olympia Fields. Spacious rooms throughout the house. Beautiful hardwood floors and cozy wood burning fireplace in the family room.
Results within 5 miles of Matteson
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
3324 Western Ave
3324 Western Ave, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
Recently renovated community in Park Forest. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Updates to units including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Parking provided. Washer/dryer hookups in units.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 20 at 02:19pm
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Pottowatomie Hills
1 Unit Available
2819 173rd Street
2819 173rd Street, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1 sqft
Newly remodeled home with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer (included), a spacious eat-in kitchen and large living room. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Dixmoor
1 Unit Available
17619 Western Avenue
17619 Western Avenue, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1860 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
16924 Old Elm Drive
16924 Old Elm Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
16924 Old Elm Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Normandy Villas
1 Unit Available
23 Peyton Drive
23 Peyton Drive, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1653 sqft
23 Peyton Drive, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1653 sqft
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms. 2 pets allowed.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4543 Windsor Lane
4543 Windsor Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1375 sqft
Adorable Rehabbed 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Squeaky clean, well-maintained two-story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Over-sized living room. Separate dining room area. Master bedroom super large.Attached one car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17149 Coventry Ln
17149 Coventry Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
Newly Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home - Property Id: 290854 EXCLUSIVELY YOURS!!! Ranch Style Home Hardwood floors throughout 2 Car garage, black appliances Washer dryer hookup Fenced backyard, patio deck Open floor living room + dining room Within
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3203 Woodworth Pl
3203 Woodworth Place, Hazel Crest, IL
Beautiful Home 5Bd 2Bath - Property Id: 290224 Beautiful home 5BD 2Bath $2,500/Month $1600 Sec Deposit or 5BD CHA voucher welcome. W/D hook up , 1 car garage , Fenced back yard, No basement.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pottowatomie Hills
1 Unit Available
17413 Kedzie Avenue
17413 Kedzie Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Attached Garage!! - Property Id: 186911 3 bedroom, 1 bath, attached garage, laundry room, near schools, shopping and minutes away from I80, I57 & I294. Vouchers accepted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4440 West 185th place
4440 185th Pl, Country Club Hills, IL
4bd/1.5ba Ranch Style home for Rent - Property Id: 239726 Brand New Home Alert 4bd/1.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Harvey
1 Unit Available
16935 Western Ave
16935 Western Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
920 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home. - Property Id: 264535 Lovely 3 bedroom brick home with a bonus room and lots of closet space. Extra-large back yard, garage, and side drive. The home is on a quiet block directly across from Jesse White Learning Academy.
