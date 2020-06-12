/
2 bedroom apartments
35 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Matteson, IL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4147 Lindenwood Drive 2N
4147 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Unit 2N Available 08/01/20 4147 Lindenwood - Property Id: 281048 All utilities are included; tenant pays electric. Looking for a responsible tenant who will take great care of the property.
Results within 1 mile of Matteson
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.
Results within 5 miles of Matteson
Last updated July 20 at 02:19pm
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
72 w 15th street Garden apt
72 West 15th Street, Chicago Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Unit Garden apt Available 07/01/20 Garden apt - Property Id: 296067 Newly remodeled two bedroom 1 bath garden apartment near library & Transportation fresh new paint new floors throughout new countertops and cabinets apartment is disinfected with
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23435 Western Ave Unit B2
23435 Western Avenue, Park Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
900 sqft
Beautiful Condo Available with Heat and Air Included! - To Schedule Click Link:https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 23435 Western Ave.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Millennium Lakes
1 Unit Available
7004 Century Court
7004 Century Boulevard, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
STUNNING 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE IN MILLENNIUM LAKES SUBDIVISION WITH UPGRADES.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Barrett Brothers Familyland
1 Unit Available
17544 71st Avenue
17544 71st Avenue, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
950 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO FOR RENT. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, WATER, AND DUMPSTER TRASH REMOVAL. SHORT DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN TINLEY PARK FEATURING RESTAURANTS, PUBS, TRAIN AND SHOPPING. COIN OPERATED LAUNDRY ON THE FIRST FLOOR.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17984 Amherst Ct. Unit 301
17984 Amherst Court, Country Club Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo Available For Rent! - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17984 Amherst Ct. Unit 301 Country Club Hills, IL 60478 2 bedrooms 1.1 bathroom Rent: $1300.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17985 Huntleigh Ct
17985 Huntleigh Court, Country Club Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1100 sqft
***Serious applicants only - Must complete pre-screening. If you can't respond to the pre-screening questions, please don't inquire about this condo. It is the only way to view the condo. Available NOW*** -Large master bedroom suite, .
Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
Cherry Creek South
1 Unit Available
16806 82nd Avenue
16806 82nd Avenue, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
GREAT AND AFFORDABLE FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH GARAGE! WASHER AND DRYER SUPPLIED WITH THIS IN UNIT LAUNDRY. BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED OAK CABINETS AND CABINET PANTRY IN THE EAT-IN KITCHEN. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND SHARED BATH.
Results within 10 miles of Matteson
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
9 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1220 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14607 Karlov
14607 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
14607 karlov - Property Id: 210902 $300 OFF RENT!!! Two bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet block in Midlothian. Large eat-in kitchen, good size bedroom, plenty of closet space, extra half bath in master bedroom carpet, and heat included.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1909 171st St
1909 171st Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
Beautiful rehabbed 2 apartments available - Property Id: 290177 First floor 2BD 1Bath $1590/Month $1500/Security Deposit required. Hardwood floors throughout modern black appliances washer dryer hookup fenced backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 171st St
1908 171st Street, Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
East Hazel Crest Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 289885 1909 171st street Located in the exclusive East Hazel Crest community First floor: 2 bed 1 bath rental 1590 / month 1500 Security Deposit required Hardwood floors throughout modern black
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Village Square of Orland
1 Unit Available
9324 Waterford Lane
9324 Waterford Lane, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Don't miss this one! Townhouse with newer stairs, kitchen, SS appliances, granite counter tops and laminate floor. Kitchen has newer porcelain tiles. Home also has a newer washer & dryer. Loft can be used as 3rd bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
2049 West 135th Pl.
2049 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
2111 West 135th Pl.
2111 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
12747 S Hoyne
12747 Hoyne Ave, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
12751 S Hoyne
12751 Hoyne Ave, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Colette Highlands
1 Unit Available
10701 Gabrielle Lane
10701 Gabrielle Ln, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1817 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS ONE! 2 BEDROOMS, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13751 Lamon Avenue
13751 Lamon Ave, Crestwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1047 sqft
Welcome to this bright and cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available for lease. This 3rd floor unit includes; laminate flooring, stainless steal appliances, large master bed with connected private bath. Neutral colors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15824 PEGGY Lane
15824 Peggy Lane, Oak Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Third floor rental available in great location. Unit features 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and spacious balcony. Well-maintained building is located in Crime-Free Housing neighborhood.
