Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The property was recently rehabbed with a new furnace, new appliances, new kitchen cabinets. Hardwood floor and new carpet. Located in a very quiet subdivision near RT 30 and Central. No neighbors behind you. Peace and quiet awaits you in your charming home. Available by June 1, 2020.