Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

29 Apartments for rent in Lockport, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lockport renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
106 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Results within 5 miles of Lockport
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Highpoint Apartments
17 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Pheasant Run
1 Bradford Rd, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, landscaped grounds, and package receiving. Units feature air conditioner, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Located near Highway 53, minutes from shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,242
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,426
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bridal Wreath Acres
1 Unit Available
1008 Cypress Ln
1008 Cypress Lane, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
1008 Cypress Ln - Property Id: 292065 Beautifully rehabbed House with new Hardwood Floors, New Porcelain Tiles, new Bathroom, Custom Moldings, New Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Subway Style Backsplash, New Electric Service,

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
120 S. Briggs St.
120 South Briggs Street, Ingalls Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
120 S. Briggs is a charming 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom house in Joliet's Ingalls Park Neighborhood.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
200 Duncan St.
200 Duncan Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$845
968 sqft
200 Duncan is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house located in Joliet. The house features hardwood flooring throughout, updated kitchen, roomy front porch, basement, finished attic, and a 2 car detached garage.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Reedwood
1 Unit Available
505 Park Drive
505 Park Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1680 sqft
505 Park Dr. is a stunning 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom House Located in West Joliet. This house has been beautifully updated with refinished hardwood floors and all original woodwork throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
405 Sherman St
405 Sherman Street, Joliet, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,195
2150 sqft
405 Sherman is an amazing 5 Bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in Joliet. This property has been recently updated with fresh paint, recent carpet and refinished hardwood flooring.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
308 N. Larkin, SF08B1
308 Larkin Avenue, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$859
750 sqft
New maple cabinets kitchen granite counters and walls ceramic flooring, livingroom wood flooring, bathroom ceramic flooring with granite walls, bedrooms , and New Stainless Steel appliances in 06/12.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lakewood Falls
1 Unit Available
14245 South Chandler Court
14245 Chandler Court, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1516 sqft
Great cul -de -sac location ** house backs up to a pond and has a wooded view **Big fenced yard ** 3 BR, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Lockport
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
32 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
52 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,240
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
8 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1300 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,733
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,932
1844 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
4 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
811 Gael Dr Unit B
811 Gael Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
882 sqft
811 Gael Dr Unit B Available 07/01/20 2 bd 1 ba townhome Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba townhome hardwood floors! Partially finished basement, updated eat in kitchen and front deck. Attached 1 car garage and all appliances stay including a washer and dryer.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1807 Rampart Court
1807 Rampart Court, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1904 sqft
Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom with Attached Garage! - Highly desired subdivision La Toscana. Easy access. On quiet cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Kitchen & family room are combined. Hardwood floors on entire 1st floor.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kaffel Court
1 Unit Available
78 KAFFEL Court
78 Kaffel Court, Frankfort, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Prime location downtown historical Frankfort, walk out back door to Old Plank Bike & Walking Trail..... walk to shopping and great upscale restaurants.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
13 Wildwood Lane
13 Wildwood Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom End Unit Townhouse in Bolingbrook Available Immediately!! CLICK THE LINK TO EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Old Farm
1 Unit Available
2327 Woodview Lane
2327 Woodview Lane, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1933 sqft
Located on a quiet private interior lot. Hard to find four bedrooms, two and a half baths AND a finished basement! A front porch welcomes you into this home with lots of newer items.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highview Estates
1 Unit Available
1215 CHARLESTON Court
1215 Charleston Ct, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2339 sqft
NEWER SUBDIVISION "CHARLESTON COURT" WELL BUILT, BRICK OVER CEMENT BLOCK CONSTRUCTION.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Old Farm
1 Unit Available
2105 Countryside Circle
2105 Countryside Circle, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
2303 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. SUPER CLEAN AND NEAT! 4 BED ROOM 2 AND A HALF BATH, FINISHED BASEMENT, CRAWL SPACE! HUGE DECK AND FENCED YARD WITH MATURE TREES.
City Guide for Lockport, IL

If you think the city name -- Lockport, Illinois - has anything to do with a lock or a port, you would be, well, right. The Illinois and Michigan Canal was constructed to link Lake Michigan with the Illinois and Mississippi River, a critical point in the development of the state and the Chicago area.

The canal and the Illinois River are part of the fabric of Lockport that goes much deeper than just the name. Lockport helped push Chicago to fame and glory in its early years, but the 24,839 residents that live here now see it as more than just a historical canal near the Windy City. Just by walking around town these days, it's easy to see that it's in motion, and not stuck in what it was before. You can even hear Kanye West being played. While museums and landmarks showcase the town's story, establishments like the William Alexander Wine Studio and green spaces like Clover Ridge Park show that Lockport values a social atmosphere and nature. On top of that, proximity to Joliet and Chicago means that getting out and exploring the greater region is quite easy. That combination of qualities makes Lockport a fine place to live, especially if you love canals. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lockport, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lockport renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

