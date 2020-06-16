5206 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available immediately!! One-level living in this spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath RANCH with walkout basement! Ample, private, fenced-in yard, patio and decks. Beautiful tiled living and dining areas, kitchen with eating area overlooking yard, and 3 large bedrooms on main level. Basement features wet bar, laundry, bonus room, and full bath. Near police station, high school, and parks; great access to I355, I88, and train station. Attached garage. Pets considered case by case. Come and see a fabulous home; priced to move you!