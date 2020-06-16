602 South Milwaukee Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking key fob access

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



You’ll love living in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Libertyville. As you enter this unit, you’re greeted with the bright interior design and beautiful oak hardwood flooring. The fully updated kitchen is equipped with stainless-steel appliances, elegant satin white cabinets, and stylish tile backsplash. The finished basement offers even more with cozy plush carpeting and plenty of space for family fun!



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer, 1 Assigned Parking Spot. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals. Unit is Pet-Friendly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.