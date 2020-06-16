All apartments in Libertyville
Find more places like 602 South Milwaukee Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Libertyville, IL
/
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:29 PM

602 South Milwaukee Avenue

602 North Milwaukee Avenue · (866) 833-0449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Libertyville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL 60048

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

You’ll love living in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Libertyville. As you enter this unit, you’re greeted with the bright interior design and beautiful oak hardwood flooring. The fully updated kitchen is equipped with stainless-steel appliances, elegant satin white cabinets, and stylish tile backsplash. The finished basement offers even more with cozy plush carpeting and plenty of space for family fun!

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer, 1 Assigned Parking Spot. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals. Unit is Pet-Friendly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 South Milwaukee Avenue have any available units?
602 South Milwaukee Avenue has a unit available for $1,849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 602 South Milwaukee Avenue have?
Some of 602 South Milwaukee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 South Milwaukee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
602 South Milwaukee Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 South Milwaukee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 South Milwaukee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 602 South Milwaukee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 602 South Milwaukee Avenue does offer parking.
Does 602 South Milwaukee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 South Milwaukee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 South Milwaukee Avenue have a pool?
No, 602 South Milwaukee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 602 South Milwaukee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 602 South Milwaukee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 602 South Milwaukee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 South Milwaukee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 South Milwaukee Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 South Milwaukee Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 602 South Milwaukee Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Libertyville 1 BedroomsLibertyville 2 Bedrooms
Libertyville 3 BedroomsLibertyville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Libertyville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
St. Charles, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILLake Zurich, ILBarrington, ILNorridge, ILLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity