Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 PM

68 Apartments for rent in Lansing, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lansing renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
17707 Community Street
17707 Community Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1181 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! LARGE 4 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE IN LANSING.
Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
16845 Ingleside Avenue
16845 Ingleside Avenue, South Holland, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1826 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful split level on quiet block - Property Id: 83869 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 home with updated kitchen and bath. Located on quit block with nice fenced in yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
322 155th Place.
322 155th Place, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN CALUMET CITY - Come and see this cozy three bedroom home for rent in Calumet City. One bathroom. Home has central-air to keep cool in the upcoming summer heat. Wood floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2128 Ridge Road
2128 Ridge Road, Highland, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 bedroom with tons of space, minutes from 80/94 - You do not want to miss out on this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom home located across from Highland's 330 acre park and golf course, Wicker Park.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
657 Sibley St
657 Sibley Street, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
657 Sibley Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
274 Yates Ave.
274 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
1142 142 Maple
1142 East 142nd Street, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY! Unreal one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to Dempster

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
8034 Howard Avenue
8034 Howard Avenue, Munster, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1152 sqft
RANCH home featuring 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom located just a few houses away from a cul-de-sac. REMODELED KITCHEN and BATHROOM! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and throughout bedrooms. Large Living Room window with lots of natural light.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
250 East Maple Drive
250 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
CHARMING SPLIT LEVEL 4 BD/2BA HOME IN GLENWOOD. THIS BEAUTIFULLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME HAS 2 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
770 East 157th Place
770 East 157th Place, South Holland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1076 sqft
Lovely recently remodeled single-family home in South Holland

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14415 S Clark St
14415 South Clark Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 235595 THIS PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ONLY! (THIS HOUSE COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $575 A MONTH!!) REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL: * 580 + Credit Score * Filed taxes past 2 years * No

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
7320 Tapper Avenue
7320 Tapper Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
2 story brick house with 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, finish basement, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. The convenience dining room next to kitchen. It looks open when you first walk in seeing the living (two bay windows) and dinning room.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
3324 Western Ave
3324 Western Ave, Park Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
Recently renovated community in Park Forest. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Updates to units including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Parking provided. Washer/dryer hookups in units.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Riverdale
2 Units Available
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1077 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, parking, and outdoor living space await at Pangea Lakes Apartments, between South Indiana Ave and East 133rd. These pet-friendly residences boast hardwood floors and private balconies for prospective tenants.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
2225 E 87th St
2225 E 87th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
800 sqft
Freshly rehabbed two-bedroom apartments have new appliances and carpeting. Amenities include parking and free heat. Located right next to Chicago Vocational High School and Jesse Owens Park. Close to I-90.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10740 S Calumet Ave 2W
10740 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
$785 / 1 bed 1 bath - 10740 S. Calumet - Property Id: 188892 1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10742 S Calumet Ave 2E
10742 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
$785 / 1 bed 1 bath - 10740 S. Calumet - Property Id: 188899 1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Calumet Heights
1 Unit Available
8900 S Crandon Ave
8900 South Crandon Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1158 sqft
New Remodeled Cozy Home! - Property Id: 295676 Special promotion!!! If you apply and get approved within 24 hours of the showing, you will get $200 move in credit!!! Newly Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath single family home.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17149 Coventry Ln
17149 Coventry Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home - Property Id: 290854 EXCLUSIVELY YOURS!!! Ranch Style Home Hardwood floors throughout 2 Car garage, black appliances Washer dryer hookup Fenced backyard, patio deck Open floor living room + dining room Within

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1909 171st St
1909 171st Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
Beautiful rehabbed 2 apartments available - Property Id: 290177 First floor 2BD 1Bath $1590/Month $1500/Security Deposit required. Hardwood floors throughout modern black appliances washer dryer hookup fenced backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3203 Woodworth Pl
3203 Woodworth Place, Hazel Crest, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Home 5Bd 2Bath - Property Id: 290224 Beautiful home 5BD 2Bath $2,500/Month $1600 Sec Deposit or 5BD CHA voucher welcome. W/D hook up , 1 car garage , Fenced back yard, No basement.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1908 171st St
1908 171st Street, Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
East Hazel Crest Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 289885 1909 171st street Located in the exclusive East Hazel Crest community First floor: 2 bed 1 bath rental 1590 / month 1500 Security Deposit required Hardwood floors throughout modern black
City Guide for Lansing, IL

Lansing, a suburb of Chicago, is in Cook County, Illinois. Referred to as a village. The public transportation here is very good, and because so many people use it for commuting to work, the village has less traffic and pollution. The average commute time is around 30 minutes. That's not great, but it's sure better than some places. This friendly little village of around 28,000 residents has plenty to offer.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lansing? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lansing, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lansing renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

