68 Apartments for rent in Lansing, IL with hardwood floors
Lansing, a suburb of Chicago, is in Cook County, Illinois. Referred to as a village. The public transportation here is very good, and because so many people use it for commuting to work, the village has less traffic and pollution. The average commute time is around 30 minutes. That's not great, but it's sure better than some places. This friendly little village of around 28,000 residents has plenty to offer.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lansing renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.