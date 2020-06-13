/
3 bedroom apartments
103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Zurich, IL
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Old Mill Grove
1 Unit Available
65 Old Mill Grove Road
65 Old Mill Grove Road, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1155 sqft
Great Opportunity To Live In The Old Mill Grove Subdivision * New Appliances, New Carpet & Freshly Painted Move In Ready Ranch With A Huge Fenced Yard, Extra Deep 2 Car Garage, Updated Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinets with a Breakfast Bar & Ample
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Concord Village
1 Unit Available
145 Rosehall Drive
145 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
Very Popular Model * In A Picture Perfect Location In The Concord Village Neighborhood * Very Private Location * Nice Floor Plan * Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen With 9' Ceilings * Balcony Off Of Kitchen * 3 Bedrooms & 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
267 Clair View Court
267 Clair View Court, Lake Zurich, IL
**must see 3D tour click on virtual tour to open it** Breathtaking luxurious home in a pristine neighborhood. You'll fall in love with this % bedroom, 4.5 bath home the moment you step in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
555 Christopher Drive
555 Christopher Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
Custom 2 story 4,300 square feet Brick dream home with elegant open layout sitting on 1.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Zurich
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
248 Shady Ln
248 Shady Lane, North Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Single Family Home for Rent - Private Setting, Great North Barrington Location in the exclusive Biltmore Country Estates! 3 Bedrooms, Large Open Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Cozy Kitchen with New Granite Countertops and Dining Room Area,
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Heron's Crossing
1 Unit Available
22682 North South Krueger Road
22682 South Krueger Road, Kildeer, IL
Beautiful well-maintained home on just under 1 Acre.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
24620 North Old Mchenry Road
24620 Old Mchenry Road, Hawthorn Woods, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Charming Cape Cod farmhouse on nearly ONE ACRE of land. Surrounded on two sides by horse paddocks and property, you'll feel like you're miles away from everything.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Zurich
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Baldwin
8 Units Available
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
63 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1080 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1265 Clover Lane
1265 Clover Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1772 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1265 Clover Lane in Hoffman Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hearth Stone
1 Unit Available
1382 Diamond Drive
1382 Diamond Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1766 sqft
1382 Diamond Drive Available 06/26/20 Northern Hoffman Estates Two Story Townhome - Two story townhome in north Hoffman Estates.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
811 WOODLAND RD Available 07/01/20 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as :
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
417 S Cook St
417 South Cook Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2180 sqft
FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location - Please apply here http://bit.ly/2OgsuFI FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location and walking distance to Metra with 3 Beds/1.5 Bath spacious home with hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
330 East Russell Street
330 East Russell Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath on the entire second level of a 3 unit building. Walking distance to Metra train, shops, restaurants, and bars. Brand new bathrooms. Sun filled living room with a wall of windows. New flooring and freshly painted throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Barrington Hillcrest Acres
1 Unit Available
101 Tudor Drive
101 Tudor Drive, Barrington, IL
For Rent! Updated home in a cul-de-sac with hardwood floors, kitchen with cherry cabinets and island , master suite with two walk-in closets and completely updated private bath! Near forest preserves, lakes, shopping and golf! Upgrades within the
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Castle Ford
1 Unit Available
1446 SAPPHIRE Drive
1446 West Sapphire Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1600 sqft
LOVELY 3 BR END UNIT WITH NICE BACKYARD FEATURES NEWER WINDOWS, ENGINEERED HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR, NEWER CARPETS ON THE SECOND FLOOR, 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE & DOOR TO PRIVATE PATIO.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1117 North Claremont Drive
1117 North Claremont Drive, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Rare find! Introducing this Rental beautiful home in the highly desired Claremont Ridge subdivision.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Indian Creek Estates
1 Unit Available
6729 Estate Lane
6729 Estate Lane, Long Grove, IL
THIS EXCEPTIONAL ONE STORY LONG GROVE ESTATE HOME IN DESIRABLE STEVENSON SCHOOL DISTRICT IS ON 1.96 ACRES AND OFFERS MANY PREMIUM FEATURES.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1058 Fremont Court West
1058 Fremont Court West, Buffalo Grove, IL
GREAT BUFFALO GROVE EXECUTIVE RENTAL! IMPRESSIVE, SPACIOUS 4 BR/ 3 1/2 BATHROOM TOWNHOME. AMAZING KITCHEN OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM / FIREPLACE, VERSATILE 1ST FLOOR OFFICE , FINISHED BASEMENT W/REC RM, , BR, AND FULL BATH, BEAUTIFUL MASTER STE.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hearth Stone
1 Unit Available
4794 Amber Circle
4794 Amber Circle, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1600 sqft
Light and bright 2 Story townhome in desirable Heathstone is available for rent! Spacious Earl model with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths offers a private back yard and patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Harpers Landing
1 Unit Available
1669 Cape Breton Court
1669 Cape Breton Court, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1587 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath home in award winning school districts! Newer SS appliances in the kitchen with ceiling fan. Newer furnace and A/C. Freshly cleaned carpet throughout the house.
