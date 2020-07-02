806 Menominee Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Welcome Home to this comfortable newly remodeled home! Cute porch in front of the house provides access to open living area. Kitchen is gorgeous with tons of storage space, beautiful granite counter tops and BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate flooring throughout the home and neutral paint in walls gives this home a fresh, clean look. There are two nice sized bedrooms in this main floor along with a full bath. Up a few steps you will find a large family/recreation room, great for gatherings or entertaining. Then, you will enter the Master Bedroom with its walk in closet and beautifully done full bath. If you like spending time outdoors, you will enjoy a nice flat yard with a shed for extra storage. In addition to all this, check out the LOCATION. Super close to Algonquin Road and all of the stores, restaurants and services at Randall Road. Highly rated School Dristrict 300. This one has it all!