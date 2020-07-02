All apartments in Lake in the Hills
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

806 Menominee Drive

806 Menominee Drive · (847) 217-3218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

806 Menominee Drive, Lake in the Hills, IL 60156
Lake In The Hills Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1387 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Welcome Home to this comfortable newly remodeled home! Cute porch in front of the house provides access to open living area. Kitchen is gorgeous with tons of storage space, beautiful granite counter tops and BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate flooring throughout the home and neutral paint in walls gives this home a fresh, clean look. There are two nice sized bedrooms in this main floor along with a full bath. Up a few steps you will find a large family/recreation room, great for gatherings or entertaining. Then, you will enter the Master Bedroom with its walk in closet and beautifully done full bath. If you like spending time outdoors, you will enjoy a nice flat yard with a shed for extra storage. In addition to all this, check out the LOCATION. Super close to Algonquin Road and all of the stores, restaurants and services at Randall Road. Highly rated School Dristrict 300. This one has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Menominee Drive have any available units?
806 Menominee Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 806 Menominee Drive have?
Some of 806 Menominee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Menominee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
806 Menominee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Menominee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 806 Menominee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake in the Hills.
Does 806 Menominee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 806 Menominee Drive offers parking.
Does 806 Menominee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 Menominee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Menominee Drive have a pool?
No, 806 Menominee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 806 Menominee Drive have accessible units?
No, 806 Menominee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Menominee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Menominee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Menominee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Menominee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
