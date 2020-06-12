/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
64 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lake Forest, IL
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1352 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
712 Oakwood Avenue
712 Oakwood Avenue, Lake Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
2300 sqft
Located in the heart of Lake Forest,this second floor rental unit features under-ground garage parking for two cars,exquisite interior detailing,9ft ceiling,fully equipped kitchen and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1248 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
24 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1130 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
33 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
425 Benjamin Drive
425 Benjamin Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1501 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo. Kitchen features 42" Maple cabinets, granite counters, new SS refrigerator. Radiant Heat. In unit Washer/ Dryer. Master Suite with Double closets and master bath with dual vanity and separate tub and shower.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2298 Green Bay Road
2298 Green Bay Road, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1248 sqft
This vintage townhome features two large bedrooms with a full, unfinished basement. Laundry is located in the basement. The Master bedroom is gigantic and includes a walk in closet. Plenty of space to garden, BBQ or relax in the backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1255 South Danforth Court
1255 Danforth Ct, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1776 sqft
AMAZING HOME FOR RENT! - Rent in COMPLETE STYLE! Live in an Award winning school district being 103 & 125! Open, airy and full of sunshine floor plan! Brand New High end appliances! Granite Counter-tops! Stainless appliances! Hardwood floors!
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
234 WILLOW Parkway
234 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Huge price reduction for quick rent! Gorgeous spacious & lovely end unit ranch townhome. Features beautiful eat-in kitchen w/ ceramic tile floor. Large Living room combines w/ dining room, sliding to patio by park-like setting.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Old Farm Village
1 Unit Available
271 East Fabish Drive
271 East Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1174 sqft
Stunning, spacious and bright! Boasting two large suite bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a fabulous location backing to expansive green space! Beautiful wood laminate floors, large eat-in kitchen w/newer light fixtures & stainless steel appliances! Newer
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
Old Farm Village
1 Unit Available
1161 RUSSELLWOOD Court
1161 Russellwood Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1017 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. LIGHT, BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE OVERLOOKING POND. OLD FARM VILLAGE BLOCKS TO SHOPPING, PARKS AND TRAIN. NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED AND UPDATED.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
13361 HEIDEN Circle
13361 Heiden Drive, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1440 sqft
TOTALLY REPAINTED AND ALL BRAND NEW DESIGNER FLOORING! LARGE 2 BEDROOM, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
200 Hudson Court
200 Hudson Ct, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1190 sqft
**Price reflects 2 months free with June move in for all floor plans with a 13 month lease.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Manuss North Shore Estates
1 Unit Available
2820 Dundee Road
2820 Dundee Road, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Rarely available The Cambridge Court 2 bedrooms, 1.1 baths condo in a complex for rent! The unit just repainted t/o, great kitchen, large living/dining room. Master bedroom w/ closet and half bath.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
560 VINE Avenue
560 Vine Avenue, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
DOWNTOWN HIGHLAND PARK LOCATION, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. BRAND NEW CARPET. PRICED RIGHT! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEWER DISHWASHER, AND REFRIGERATOR, 1 CARPORT AND 1 OPEN LOT PARKING. CLOSE TO TRAIN, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND LAKE.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
357 Kildeer Lane
357 Kildeer Lane, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1386 sqft
WOW! HIGHLY DESIRABLE PARK EAST SUBDIVISION. CHECK OUT THIS ELEGANT TOWN HOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS W/FULL BATHS & FULL WALL CLOSET. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. (hardwood floor, and new carpet, freshly painted.) No pets.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1503 North Milwaukee Avenue
1503 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
Rare 1st Floor Unit. NO Stairs. Move In Ready, Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 Bath. Large Living Room with Bay Window. Stainless Steel Appliances Throughout Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with a Bathroom and Walk-in Closet. Handicap accessible bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
111 East Winchester Road
111 East Winchester Road, Libertyville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
MOVE IN READY Condo in downtown Libertyville. Nicely updated and maintained. Newer flooring and carpet throughout. Newer AC and HVAC system, End unit, full washer and dryer, Newer countertops, vanity, fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
