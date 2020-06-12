/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:31 PM
183 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Grange Park, IL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1205 N La Grange Rd 2W
1205 South La Grange Road, La Grange Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Unit 2W Available 06/20/20 1205 La Grange Rd 4-FLAT - Property Id: 297894 ***NO PETS*** Beautiful 4-Flat property located 1 mile from I-290 and between I-294 and I-55. Well-maintained building with outdoor seating and grilling.
Results within 1 mile of La Grange Park
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
47 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,471
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10317 Elizabeth Street
10317 Elizabeth Street, Westchester, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1800 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom plus office, 1 bathroom, unit with vintage charm located on the top floor of a brick building in Westchester.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13 South Waiola Avenue
13 South Waiola Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
A fantastic rental opportunity just 1/2 block to Stone Ave Metra Station. Parking, and laundry on-site. Three finished levels. Gorgeous kitchen with dishwasher, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, and ceramic tile.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
17 South Madison Avenue
17 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1504 sqft
Beautiful one of a kind greystone just a minutes walk to Downtown La Grange restaurants and shops! This spacious loft-like rowhome is full of character with newly stained hardwood floors, brand new cabinets, spiral staircases, exposed brick walls,
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9039 Sheridan Avenue
9039 Sheridan Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Newly updated 2 bed 1 bath apartment located in the heart of Brookfield. Walk to train (Metra), walk to downtown, walk to Kiwanis park, and walk to middle school.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
31 South La Grange Road
31 South La Grange Road, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
unit is number 2 above commercial space on la grange road work BSNF train to downtown Chicago - play -eat and shop all within 50 feet of your unit
Results within 5 miles of La Grange Park
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
33 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
19 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
2129 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
51 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
66 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
6 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
904 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
25 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Maywood
1 Unit Available
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3504 Adams St BSMT
3504 Adams Street, Bellwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3504 Adams St - Property Id: 273945 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apt for rent with new Flooring in Living Room. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273945 Property Id 273945 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847780)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maybrook Square
1 Unit Available
1116 Orchard Ave B
1116 Orchard Avenue, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Orchard Ave - Property Id: 296100 Perfect place to live in Maywood!! This gem is located near the intersection of 1st Ave and Madison Ave and is walking distance from East Leyden High School.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Summit
1 Unit Available
7652 W 62nd Pl UMIT B
7652 62nd Place, Summit, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Apartment Near Metra trains, Hwy 55 and shopping - Property Id: 293377 Be the first to lease this Completely renovated unite B! Everything is new in this home , unite has central air /heat and stainless steel appliances washer dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
304 S. Kenilworth Ave.
304 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 br w/internet & Heat - Property Id: 184674 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 bedroom, high 1st floor of a six flat. Great Central Location.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4520 Elm 2S
4520 Elm Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Brookfield nicely updated 2br heated - Property Id: 291519 Remodeled kitchen with white shaker cabinets and marble backsplash, updated bath, laminate flooring, large double closets in bedrooms and bonus walk-in in master bedroom, balcony, window
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4515 Grove Ave
4515 Grove Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
4515 2br - Property Id: 199219 $300 OFF RENT!!! VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE, MONTHLY SECURITY DEPOSIT PAYMENTS AVAILABLE! Spacious two bedroom on quiet street in Brookfield.
