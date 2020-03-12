505 Park Drive

Amenities

505 Park Dr. is a stunning 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom House Located in West Joliet. This house has been beautifully updated with refinished hardwood floors and all original woodwork throughout. The property features central air conditioning, a large master bedroom, 2 car detached garage, double lot, built in cabinets and more! For additional information on this property, please call 815-722-1389 to speak with a rental specialist today! For additional listings please visit www.protown.org