Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:31 AM

505 Park Drive

505 Park Drive · (815) 722-1389
Location

505 Park Drive, Joliet, IL 60436
Reedwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
505 Park Dr. is a stunning 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom House Located in West Joliet. This house has been beautifully updated with refinished hardwood floors and all original woodwork throughout. The property features central air conditioning, a large master bedroom, 2 car detached garage, double lot, built in cabinets and more! For additional information on this property, please call 815-722-1389 to speak with a rental specialist today! For additional listings please visit www.protown.org

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Park Drive have any available units?
505 Park Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Joliet, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Joliet Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Park Drive have?
Some of 505 Park Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 505 Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joliet.
Does 505 Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 505 Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 505 Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Park Drive have a pool?
No, 505 Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 505 Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
