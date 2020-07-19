All apartments in Joliet
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:27 AM

4141 OAK TREE Lane

4141 Oak Tree Lane · (630) 369-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4141 Oak Tree Lane, Joliet, IL 60586

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2-Story Townhome In Exceptional Old Oaks Subdivision Features New Flooring, New Carpeting, New Appliances, Freshly Painted & Ready For You. Enjoy Your Eat-In Kitchen Overlooking Great Room Which Opens to Expanded Patio With Beautiful View Backing To Forest Preserve. Relax & Unwind in Master Bedroom With Double Closets. Convenient 2nd Floor Laundry. Great Location Near I-55 & Shopping. 1 Year Lease. Minimum Credit Score 680. Credit & Background Check, Rental History & Income Verification Required. $60 Non-Refundable App Fee Per Adult. 1 Month Security Deposit. No Pets & No Smokers. Listing Agent Related to Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 OAK TREE Lane have any available units?
4141 OAK TREE Lane has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Joliet, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Joliet Rent Report.
What amenities does 4141 OAK TREE Lane have?
Some of 4141 OAK TREE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 OAK TREE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4141 OAK TREE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 OAK TREE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4141 OAK TREE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joliet.
Does 4141 OAK TREE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4141 OAK TREE Lane offers parking.
Does 4141 OAK TREE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4141 OAK TREE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 OAK TREE Lane have a pool?
No, 4141 OAK TREE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4141 OAK TREE Lane have accessible units?
No, 4141 OAK TREE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 OAK TREE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4141 OAK TREE Lane has units with dishwashers.
