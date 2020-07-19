4141 OAK TREE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2-Story Townhome In Exceptional Old Oaks Subdivision Features New Flooring, New Carpeting, New Appliances, Freshly Painted & Ready For You. Enjoy Your Eat-In Kitchen Overlooking Great Room Which Opens to Expanded Patio With Beautiful View Backing To Forest Preserve. Relax & Unwind in Master Bedroom With Double Closets. Convenient 2nd Floor Laundry. Great Location Near I-55 & Shopping. 1 Year Lease. Minimum Credit Score 680. Credit & Background Check, Rental History & Income Verification Required. $60 Non-Refundable App Fee Per Adult. 1 Month Security Deposit. No Pets & No Smokers. Listing Agent Related to Owner.