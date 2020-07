Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven smoke-free units Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse 24hr gym green community parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator bike storage car charging cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes. Offering resort style amenities including outdoor pool, fitness center, movement studio, rejuvenation center, theater, computer nook, board room, pet spa, and indoor social lounge opening to a 3-season patio equipped with outdoor kitchen and fireplace.The Residences at Hamilton Lakes offers studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes designed with you in mind. Well-appointed homes, with gourmet kitchens featuring stainless French door energy star refrigerators, gas ranges, elegant quartz countertops and designer tile backsplash… and that’s only the beginning.