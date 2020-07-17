All apartments in Ingalls Park
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

323 Hebbard St

323 South Hebbard Street · (815) 516-5080 ext. 400
Location

323 South Hebbard Street, Ingalls Park, IL 60433

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 323 Hebbard St · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bd 1 ba home Ingalls Park Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba home 2 car detached garage. Washer dryer hook ups in full unfinished basement. Ingalls park neighborhood. Tenant pays all utilities.

Qualification Requirements:
We consider background, credit, rental history, verifiable income, and move-in date.
Applications are scored based on data provided.
**You Must Have: monthly take home pay approximately 3X the rent; credit score of >600, please check your score at one of the free agencies before applying
100% of the required move-in money.
**You Must NOT Have: multiple or recent eviction proceedings; convictions of violent crime,
theft/burglary, child abuse or sex abuse. Bankruptcies must be discharged.

$35 per adult application fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2949145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Hebbard St have any available units?
323 Hebbard St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 323 Hebbard St currently offering any rent specials?
323 Hebbard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Hebbard St pet-friendly?
No, 323 Hebbard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ingalls Park.
Does 323 Hebbard St offer parking?
Yes, 323 Hebbard St offers parking.
Does 323 Hebbard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Hebbard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Hebbard St have a pool?
No, 323 Hebbard St does not have a pool.
Does 323 Hebbard St have accessible units?
No, 323 Hebbard St does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Hebbard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 Hebbard St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 Hebbard St have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 Hebbard St does not have units with air conditioning.
