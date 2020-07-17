323 Hebbard St

Amenities

2 bd 1 ba home Ingalls Park Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba home 2 car detached garage. Washer dryer hook ups in full unfinished basement. Ingalls park neighborhood. Tenant pays all utilities.



Qualification Requirements:

We consider background, credit, rental history, verifiable income, and move-in date.

Applications are scored based on data provided.

**You Must Have: monthly take home pay approximately 3X the rent; credit score of >600, please check your score at one of the free agencies before applying

100% of the required move-in money.

**You Must NOT Have: multiple or recent eviction proceedings; convictions of violent crime,

theft/burglary, child abuse or sex abuse. Bankruptcies must be discharged.



$35 per adult application fee



No Pets Allowed



