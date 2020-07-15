45 Apartments for rent in Ingalls Park, IL

/
323 Hebbard St
323 South Hebbard Street, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 bd 1 ba home Ingalls Park Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba home 2 car detached garage. Washer dryer hook ups in full unfinished basement. Ingalls park neighborhood. Tenant pays all utilities.
110 Davison St.
110 Davison Street, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
710 sqft
110 Davison is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house located in Joliet's Ingalls Park Neighborhood.
32 Clairmont Avenue
32 Clairmont Avenue, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
Quiet, wooded Dead end street. Old Plank Trail Bike path at end of block. Well cared for 2 bedroom with additional office/den, 1 bath home for rent.
302 Hartford Place
302 Hartford Place, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
800 sqft
This Joliet Ingalls Park ranch home is super clean and affordable.
2513 East Cass Street
2513 E Cass St, Will County, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
Rarely available one bedroom rental! Clean and ready to move in. Convenient location with on-site parking. Won't last long!
Pheasant Run
1 Bradford Rd, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, landscaped grounds, and package receiving. Units feature air conditioner, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Located near Highway 53, minutes from shopping and restaurants.
Willowbridge
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$968
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.
1115 N Hickory St #1
1115 Hickory Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Charming 2 bd 1 ba 1st floor apartment in Joliet - Charming 2 bd 1 ba 1st floor apartment in Joliet. Well maintained. Washer and dryer hook ups available for tenant use in basement as well as storage.
Cathedral Area
406 Nicholson Street
406 Nicholson Street, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom unit is just 2 blocks away from St. Francis College ideal for students. Available fully furnished only! Need only bring your toothbrush. Short term lease to run congruent with school year. Full kitchen, modern furniture and fixtures.
Raynor Hills Estates
1720 Marlboro Lane
1720 Marlboro Lane, Crest Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATH AVAILABLE 1 STORY, NO PETS, $40 NON REFUNDABLE FOR CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK, CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE IS GONE
Cathedral Area
313 North Wilcox Street
313 Wilcox St, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 313 North Wilcox Street in Joliet. View photos, descriptions and more!
651 WHITLEY Avenue
651 Whitley Avenue, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2018 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with marble ensuite, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Ceramic flooring in bathroom, kitchen and main level laundry room. Newer double-pane Anderson windows throughtout.
Lockport
1011 Ashley Court
1011 Ashley Court South, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1011 Ashley Court in Lockport. View photos, descriptions and more!
Forest Park
1204 Gage St.
1204 Gage Court, Joliet, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
1204 Gage St. is a 4 bedroom and 1 bathroom house located in Joliet. The house features a fenced yard, plenty of living space, updated kitchen, spacious bedrooms, laundry room attached garage and more.
407 Elmwood Ave.
407 Elmwood Avenue, Joliet, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,145
1392 sqft
407 Elmwood is a roomy 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house in Joliet. The house has plenty of living space between the large bedrooms and living & dining area. It also features updated bathrooms, full basement, fenced yard and 1st floor laundry.
266 East Cass Street
266 Cass Street, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Rehabbed apartment on second floor. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Laminate floors, fresh paint, large rooms. No pets. No AC units provided. No washer/dryer hookup.
Highpoint Apartments
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,351
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Birches
2355 White Birch Ln, Joliet, IL
Studio
$840
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
873 sqft
(note to editor: this job actually has 13 properties, not 10. There are only 10 places for text here, so I just did the first 10. I'm also wondering if it's possible to get compensated for writing the 3 extra snippets?) Located just one block west of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, close to I-80 and I-355. Community features emergency maintenance, business center, and fitness center. Apartments offer gas ranges, dishwasher, and window blinds.
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,247
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Remington Apartments
Remington Apartment Homes
525 Fair Meadows Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1355 sqft
Remington Apartment Homes provides the ideal blend of comfort and convenience. Perfectly located, we are just minutes from I-55 with easy access to shopping centers, dining and much more. Our community has everything to accommodate your lifestyle.
4447 Timber Ridge Court
4447 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1142 sqft
4447 Timber Ridge Court Available 09/07/20 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds.
4352 Timber Ridge Court
4352 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
4352 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/07/20 Emery Oak-2Br/2Ba Rental Home-First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month.
908 East Street
908 East St, Lemont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
Newer townhome right in the heart of Lemont. Walk to schools, churches and downtown Lemont. Large units. Aprox 2400 sq ft. 2 car garages. Granite counters. Beautiful backsplashes. Top of the line GE Stainless appliances Full size washer & dryer.
