Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

1595 Mccormack Drive

1595 Mccormack Drive · (847) 877-9881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1595 Mccormack Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
Hilldale Green

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this open concept 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, fully finished basement, over 2500 sq ft home with 2 car attached garage and huge cedar deck for summer entertaining all situated on an oversized lot in a quiet cul-de-sac! Stunning curb appeal with a bright and clean yard all easy to maintain. The updated kitchen offers granite c-tops, center island, and tiled backsplash. Family room features vaulted ceilings and granite fireplace for cozy evenings. Newer roof & siding (2011). Nothing left for you to do but move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1595 Mccormack Drive have any available units?
1595 Mccormack Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hoffman Estates, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hoffman Estates Rent Report.
What amenities does 1595 Mccormack Drive have?
Some of 1595 Mccormack Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1595 Mccormack Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1595 Mccormack Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1595 Mccormack Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1595 Mccormack Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoffman Estates.
Does 1595 Mccormack Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1595 Mccormack Drive offers parking.
Does 1595 Mccormack Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1595 Mccormack Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1595 Mccormack Drive have a pool?
No, 1595 Mccormack Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1595 Mccormack Drive have accessible units?
No, 1595 Mccormack Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1595 Mccormack Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1595 Mccormack Drive has units with dishwashers.
