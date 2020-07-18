1595 Mccormack Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this open concept 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, fully finished basement, over 2500 sq ft home with 2 car attached garage and huge cedar deck for summer entertaining all situated on an oversized lot in a quiet cul-de-sac! Stunning curb appeal with a bright and clean yard all easy to maintain. The updated kitchen offers granite c-tops, center island, and tiled backsplash. Family room features vaulted ceilings and granite fireplace for cozy evenings. Newer roof & siding (2011). Nothing left for you to do but move in!