2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:23 PM
112 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hinsdale, IL
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hinsdale
20 West Hinsdale Avenue
20 West Hinsdale Avenue, Hinsdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Remodeled a few years back ** 2 BR apt on the 2nd floor in a business district, hardwood floors, Newer kitchen and appliances, Updated bathroom , Perfect for a single person or a young couple ** great for commuters to Chicago ** min 1 year
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
38 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
335 Park Ave
335 Park Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1100 sqft
Residential Home - Property Id: 211101 2/bed 1/bath Great Town Top schools Walk to METRA Train Full basement great storage or TV/Play room Attached 1/car garage Huge Yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
129 Acacia Circle
129 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1664 sqft
Simply gorgeous totally remodeled 2 bdrs and 2 baths unit located on the 2 nd floor.
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
26 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1317 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
24 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
28 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
1213 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
51 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
37 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
9 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1103 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
42 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
13 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1357 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
20 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
2129 sqft
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. 2200 Grace Apartment Homes in Lombard, IL 60148 feature spacious homes, dishwasher, GE appliances, wood flooring, central AC, and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
900 sqft
Great location in Chicago's west suburbs, close to four major expressways. Amenities include laundry facilities, maintenance, and pool. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
509 E 31st St B
509 East 31st Street, La Grange Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
La Grange Park 2br heated w/garage - Property Id: 130611 Sunny garden unit by Robinhood Park, updated kitchen with SS appliances, updated bath, good size bedrooms with generous closets and ceiling fans, laminate flooring throughout, unit painted in
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
530 South york Street
530 S York St, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
Bright and spacious two bedrooms, 1 bath apartment. Bamboo floors. Big closets. Newer kitchen. Second floor common laundry area. Award winning schools. This is a non smoking unit. No pets allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6340 AMERICANA Drive
6340 Americana Drive, Willowbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1051 sqft
THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER COMPLEXES IN THE WEST SUBURBS. 2-BDRM 2-FULL BATH CONDO IN FABULOUS LAKE HINSDALE TOWER. This unit is stunning and impeccably maintained.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Farmingdale Cove
713 W 65th St 5
713 W 65th St, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Willow View 2BR pond view; heat/water/gas included - Property Id: 254894 Recently renovated 2br/1bath with new carpet and newer appliances. Third floor unit with kitchen window and pond view off balcony. Rent includes: heat, water and gas.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
907 CURTISS Street
907 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1277 sqft
SUBURBAN SETTING MEETS CITY PANACHE. Fantastic updated 2 bedroom/2 bath end-unit condo in the heart of Downtown Downers Grove. Commuter's dream ~ located 1 block to the Main St. Metra train station.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5900 Butterfield Road
5900 Butterfield Road, Berkeley, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Recently remodeled, close to highways. Available July 1, 2020
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17 South Madison Avenue
17 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1504 sqft
Beautiful one of a kind greystone just a minutes walk to Downtown La Grange restaurants and shops! This spacious loft-like rowhome is full of character with newly stained hardwood floors, brand new cabinets, spiral staircases, exposed brick walls,
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
42 East 58th Street
42 East 58th Street, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
NEW RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT IN WESTMONT. NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT, NEW FLOORS, NEW BATHROOM. NEW FRIDGE.
