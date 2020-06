Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Walk out Family Room with brand new luxe vinyl wood look flooring (June 2020).Gleaming hardwood floors first and second floor highlight this very clean 3 bed, 2 bath rental located in exceptional Hinsdale Dist. 181 and Hinsdale Central Schl Districts. Cozy Cul de sac neighborhood in walk to town/train location. Hardwood~even in Bedrooms! Eat in Kitchen; formal dining room; step down living room with bow window. Renovated upstairs bath with double sink. A/C, furnace and roof are newer. Some newer windows. Double French door walk out from spacious lower family room to patio and deep yard. Crown molding in formal rooms. Two car attached garage. One block Highland is sandwiched between two parks! Stroll to Veeck Park and Highlands train station. NEWER KITCHEN FLOOR! Kitchen cabinets freshly painted white. Good credit a must! Dog MAY be considered on a case by case basis. NO CATS. No smokers. AVAILABLE now! Owner might consider a short term rental with a premium; but not less than 6 months.