Apartment List
/
IL
/
highland park
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:23 PM

151 Apartments for rent in Highland Park, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Highland Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1934 Linden B
1934 Linden Avenue, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
800 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Downtown Highland Park - 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 90245 Updated 2 Bed /1 Bath Apartment in Convenient Highland Park Location! Blocks from Metra, Lake Michigan, and Downtown HP! 2 Bedroom / 1 bathroom top floor

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
371 Central Ave 2W
371 Central Ave, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
800 sqft
Unit 2W Available 08/01/20 Highland Park 2Bed Near BEACH and DOWNTOWN!! - Property Id: 295824 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment In Highland Park! Completely Remodeled! SS Appl / Granite! Central AC 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in Perfect Highland Park

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
670 Central Avenue
670 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,050
510 sqft
Studio in the heart of Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 203691 REMODELED Charming studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1657 Greenbay Rd,
1657 Green Bay Rd, Highland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautifully Renovated Highland Park Home for Rent! - Property Id: 289632 Location: Greenbay Rd Highland Park, IL 60635 Rent: $2250 Beds: 3 (House) Bath: 1.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 18
730 Judson Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Highland Park @ Ravinia Studio ~ In Unit Laundry - Property Id: 243243 Highland Park - Large Studio In Unit Laundry Great Views Ravinia - Enjoy this wonderful updated studio. Hardwood floors, pet friendly available now.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
560 VINE Avenue
560 Vine Avenue, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
DOWNTOWN HIGHLAND PARK LOCATION, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. BRAND NEW CARPET. PRICED RIGHT! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEWER DISHWASHER, AND REFRIGERATOR, 1 CARPORT AND 1 OPEN LOT PARKING. CLOSE TO TRAIN, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND LAKE.

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Chesterfield Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
1875 Cavell Ave.
1875 Cavell Avenue, Highland Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2845 sqft
1875 Cavell Ave.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Park

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Waukegan Rd
1000 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
735 sqft
Like New 1 Bedroom ...

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1048 Camille Avenue
1048 Camille Avenue, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1164 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN PRIME DEERFIELD LOCATION. CHOICE LOCATION SITUATED NEARBY MILLION DOLLAR HOMES. THIS TASTEFUL ONE STORY RANCH HOME WITH LARGE FENCED IN PRIVATE YARD IS JUST WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR.
Results within 5 miles of Highland Park
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,408
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1248 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated February 19 at 07:06pm
$
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
896 Green Bay Road 06
896 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
896 Green Bay Road 06 - Property Id: 200640 Rehabbed 2 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK Newly renovated, TWO bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
896 Green Bay Road 17
896 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
896 Green Bay Road 17 - Property Id: 197248 Rehabbed 2 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK Newly renovated, TWO bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
293 E Deerpath 32
293 East Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
$945
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO IN DOWNTOWN LAKE FOREST - Property Id: 286939 650+ CREDIT OR CO SIGNER Conveniently located across from the Lake Forest Metra Station. Steps away from shopping, restaurants, Starbucks in Market Square and Lake Forest College.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
894 Green Bay Road 01
894 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
894 Green Bay Road 01 - Property Id: 195091 Rehabbed 1 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK Newly renovated, ONE bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
894 Green Bay Road A13
894 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
800 sqft
894 Green Bay Road A13 - Property Id: 248625 Rehabbed 2 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK Newly renovated, TWO bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
545 Chestnut St 202
545 Chestnut St, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
650 sqft
545 Chestnut St 202 - Property Id: 197208 Rehabbed 1bed in the heart of Winnetka, IN UNIT, SS Apps, DW & HWF Newly renovated, one bedroom with hardwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
811 Elm St 211
811 Elm Street, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
811 Elm St 211 - Property Id: 200876 Rehabbed 1bed in the heart of Winnetka, IN UNIT, SS Apps, DW & HWF Newly renovated, one bedroom with hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
293 E DEERPATH RD 31
293 E Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
$1,175
Charming Studio Apartment in Lake Forest! - Property Id: 242028 Check out 10 New Photos! Available immediately! Beautifully Detailed Vintage Studio in an 1843 Built Walk-Up Building conveniently located in Downtown Lake Forest! It's only a 20

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Northbrook East
1 Unit Available
833 MIDWAY Road
833 Midway Road, Northbrook, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1461 sqft
SPACIOUS 5BR RANCH IN PRISTINE CONDITION! FRESHLY PAINTED. 1ST FLR OFFICE TOO! UPDATED ROOF,WINDOWS,FURNACE,A/C & ELECTRICAL. CHARMING LOW MAINT LANDSCAPED LOT & PAVER BRICK PATIO. ENJOY SCREENED PORCH TO READ A BOOK & WATCH NATURE.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1156 Osterman Avenue
1156 Osterman Avenue, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN BRICK BUILDING SURROUNDED BY GREENERY AND SITUATED IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD! * RECENTLY REMODELED KITCHEN W/SS APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERTOPS.
City Guide for Highland Park, IL

"Night before had a date with a boy from Highland Park. Said he'd meet her at the diner at 9 o'clock. Leather boots, eyeliner laid on extra dark."  (- Mayer Hawthorne, "Her Favorite Song")

Highland Park is a popular residential area with professional sports personalities based in Illinois. The convenient proximity of Highland Park to world-class sporting facilities combined with the suburban, relaxed charm means that, should you choose to rent a townhouse in Highland Park, you just might end up neighboring a Chicago Bull. The city runs along Lake Michigan for nearly five miles, providing great location shots that have been used in a number of popular movies. Rent an apartment here and you would have the distinct privilege of calling this picture-perfect suburb home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Highland Park, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Highland Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Highland Park 1 BedroomsHighland Park 2 BedroomsHighland Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighland Park 3 BedroomsHighland Park Apartments with Balcony
Highland Park Apartments with GarageHighland Park Apartments with GymHighland Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHighland Park Apartments with ParkingHighland Park Apartments with Pool
Highland Park Apartments with Washer-DryerHighland Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsHighland Park Furnished ApartmentsHighland Park Pet Friendly PlacesHighland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, IL
Kenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, IL
Zion, ILLibertyville, ILDarien, ILLake Zurich, ILBarrington, ILCicero, ILNorridge, ILLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College