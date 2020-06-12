/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:27 PM
175 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harwood Heights, IL
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
Harwood Heights
24 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Harwood Heights
1 Unit Available
4514 North NEWLAND Avenue
4514 Newland Avenue, Harwood Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
953 sqft
This home has already been rented on a month-to-month basis.
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Harwood Heights
1 Unit Available
6958 West Gunnison Street
6958 West Gunnison Street, Harwood Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
900 sqft
Bright, well maintained, very large first floor apartment. Very large living room nice big kitchen with plenty of cabinets and separate dining area. Both bedrooms are very good size with plenty of closet space.
Results within 1 mile of Harwood Heights
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norridge
1 Unit Available
7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C
7549 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Norridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 2BR, lots of closets, ss appliances, pets ok - Property Id: 289702 Spacious 2 BR, 1BA, great location, bordering Evanston and Chicago. Lots of closets, modern kitchen, dinning room and bath. SS appliances. Neutral colors. Location: 7549 W.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
6031 W Lawrence Ave B
6031 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Unit B Available 07/10/20 6031 W Lawrence - Property Id: 153079 Garden apartment available in a great location, which includes 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, spacious living and dining room.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
3936 N. Narragansett
3936 North Narragansett Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1500 sqft
Brand New Rehabbed 6 unit building with a spacious condo-like quality without the condo price. Huge sliding windows lead out into the balcony great for summer bbq's and perfect for entertainment just steps away. Heat and cooking gas included.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
7237 West Addison Street
7237 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Come check out this incredible 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo for rent with 2 parking spaces! This condo has gleaming hardwood floors throughout along with floor to ceiling windows in the dining room area and attractive lighting all the way
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Norridge
1 Unit Available
8265 West LAWRENCE Avenue
8265 West Lawrence Avenue, Norridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS AND NEWER REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BIRCH WOOD CABINET KITCHEN DINETTE. LARGE TABLE SPACE FOR EATING AREA OFF KITCHEN.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
4957 North Harlem Avenue
4957 North Harlem Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom clean unit on the 3rd floor. Steps away from public transportation, shopping and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and drier in the unit. Assigned parking space. Balcony California style.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
6013 West Gunnison Street
6013 West Gunnison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Move in Ready Jefferson Park Garden unit, 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. H/W Floors T/O. Kitchen w/ Ceramic Flooring. Huge Master Bedroom. Quite Building. Radiator heating & A/C. Laundry in Basement. Neighborhood w/ Great Schools. Free Street Parking.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
3932 North Narragansett Avenue
3932 North Narragansett Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1100 sqft
Professionally managed completely renovated 6 flat building with balconies overlooking Merrimac Park. Located next to Jewel and public transportation.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
5910 West Gunnison Street
5910 West Gunnison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
Totally rehabbed 2 bedroom 1 bathroom second floor unit , new floors, new granite countertops, freshly painted, updated kitchen , central air. Clean and bright, coin laundry in the building, no pets . Water and parking included.
Results within 5 miles of Harwood Heights
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
O'Hare
110 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
$
66 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
25 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
4 Units Available
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
575 sqft
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
1145-49 N LeClaire Ave
1145 N Leclaire Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$990
650 sqft
Located between West Augusta Boulevard and La Follette Park. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a range and a refrigerator. Friendly community include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
647 N Mayfield Ave
647 N Mayfield Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
These recently rehabbed apartments come with free heat, over-sized rooms and natural wood floors. Enjoy separate dining room and fitted appliances. Only a short distance to the CTA route 91. Just off N Austin Blvd.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
688 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens close to various Austin neighborhood amenities. Walk to pharmacies, shops, restaurants and public transportation. Short drive to I-290.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Irving Park
4 Units Available
3925 North Keeler Ave. Apt.
3925 North Keeler Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
845 sqft
Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Old Irving Park neighborhood, this property offers: - Easy street parking and easy access to highway - A short walk to the Irving Park blue line stop - Hardwood floors - Heat included - A building engineer -
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, IL