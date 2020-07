Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 22-unit apartment building is located in Harvey, IL, just south of Chicago. The building features on-site laundry and available garage parking, with apartments offering an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, free heat, and A/C. Walking distance to Malones Bar-B-Q, Harmon Park, and can be easily accessed via ME Metra Electric, 350 Sibley, 353 Halsted, 354 Harvey Oak Forest & 348 Harvey- Riverdale bus lines. Call today for a showing!