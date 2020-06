Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and floor to ceiling fireplace in living room. Bonus room on the second level sets up for either a large walk-in closet, or home office. Large deck with enough space for an entire family to enjoy an evening together. Gourmet kitchen possesses cherry cabinets, SS appliances and breakfast bar. Refurbished hardwood floors. Full finished basement with dedicated storage. High end washer and dryer.