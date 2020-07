Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom single family duplex - Property Id: 54935



Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, fenced yard, attached 1 car garage, close to train and downtown Grayslake. Laundry room with mud room. Can show the week of July 20th. Willing to look into rent to own.

We don't accept section 8 vouchers.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/380-alta-st-grayslake-il/54935

Property Id 54935



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5948028)