Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home has been re-done from top to bottom in 2008. Large Living room with hardwood floors . Gourmet kitchen with 36" cabinets, SS Appliances, hardwood floors. 4 good size bedrooms, 2 on the first floor, 2 full baths, Newer carpet 2nd floor bedrooms. Replaced furnace, water heater, windows,central air, appliances, garage for 2.5 cars Back up to the High school