Amenities
4 beds, 1 Loft, 3.5 bathrooms - House - Property Id: 184138
Move in Ready! Freshly painted flowing with natural light in every room. The first floor has an open layout of the kitchen and family room, including a fire place, which is perfect for families. Separate dining room with vaulted ceilings and a sky light!
Master bedroom is the ultimate retreat with high ceilings and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, office & a full bath on the 2nd floor.
Finished basement includes a kitchenette, bedroom, full bath & rec area, perfect area for guests or relatives! Close to interstate, restaurants and shopping.
This single-family home is located at 211 Lexington Ct, Grayslake, IL. 211 Lexington Ct is in Grayslake, IL and in ZIP code 60030. This property has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms; and approximately 2,900 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 8,499 sqft and was built in 1994.
