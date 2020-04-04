Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

4 beds, 1 Loft, 3.5 bathrooms - House - Property Id: 184138



Move in Ready! Freshly painted flowing with natural light in every room. The first floor has an open layout of the kitchen and family room, including a fire place, which is perfect for families. Separate dining room with vaulted ceilings and a sky light!



Master bedroom is the ultimate retreat with high ceilings and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, office & a full bath on the 2nd floor.



Finished basement includes a kitchenette, bedroom, full bath & rec area, perfect area for guests or relatives! Close to interstate, restaurants and shopping.



This single-family home is located at 211 Lexington Ct, Grayslake, IL. 211 Lexington Ct is in Grayslake, IL and in ZIP code 60030. This property has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms; and approximately 2,900 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 8,499 sqft and was built in 1994.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184138

