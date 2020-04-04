All apartments in Grayslake
Location

211 Lexington Court, Grayslake, IL 60030

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 beds, 1 Loft, 3.5 bathrooms - House - Property Id: 184138

Move in Ready! Freshly painted flowing with natural light in every room. The first floor has an open layout of the kitchen and family room, including a fire place, which is perfect for families. Separate dining room with vaulted ceilings and a sky light!

Master bedroom is the ultimate retreat with high ceilings and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, office & a full bath on the 2nd floor.

Finished basement includes a kitchenette, bedroom, full bath & rec area, perfect area for guests or relatives! Close to interstate, restaurants and shopping.

This single-family home is located at 211 Lexington Ct, Grayslake, IL. 211 Lexington Ct is in Grayslake, IL and in ZIP code 60030. This property has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms; and approximately 2,900 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 8,499 sqft and was built in 1994.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184138
Property Id 184138

(RLNE5665024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Lexington Ct have any available units?
211 Lexington Ct has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 Lexington Ct have?
Some of 211 Lexington Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Lexington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
211 Lexington Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Lexington Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Lexington Ct is pet friendly.
Does 211 Lexington Ct offer parking?
No, 211 Lexington Ct does not offer parking.
Does 211 Lexington Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Lexington Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Lexington Ct have a pool?
No, 211 Lexington Ct does not have a pool.
Does 211 Lexington Ct have accessible units?
No, 211 Lexington Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Lexington Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Lexington Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Lexington Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Lexington Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
