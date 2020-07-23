Apartment List
/
IL
/
granite city
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:42 AM

71 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Granite City, IL

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Granite City offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2689 Westmoreland
2689 Westmoreland Dr, Granite City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1088 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious two bed two bath open floor plan villa! All rooms on main floor with no steps! Villa includes attached one car garage and in unit utility room with washer dryer hookup. Lease is for 1 year.
Results within 5 miles of Granite City
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1258 sqft
Downtown St.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
20 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1126 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$968
950 sqft
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
23 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1076 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1279 sqft
Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature upon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
29 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$889
1177 sqft
The building is absolutely SPECTACULAR! The Rooftop includes a fitness center, clubroom, four seasons room and swimming pool. We are home to Peoples National Bank,Cafe Cioccolato, SanSai Japanese Grill, and Great Clips.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 05:17 PM
$
5 Units Available
Midtown
GW Lofts
2615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1241 sqft
GW Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 02:08 PM
$
4 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1553 sqft
Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:43 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1594 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 21 at 02:08 PM
6 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Westminster Place Apartments
4005 Westminster Pl, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$899
892 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Place Apartments, conveniently located in the premier Central West End neighborhood of St Louis. Our Property appeals to residents desiring an ideal location in a well-established transit oriented neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated November 26 at 11:53 PM
Contact for Availability
Midtown
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
1209 Washington Avenue 713
1209 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1241 sqft
LIVE THE DOWNTOWN LOFT LIFE - Property Id: 311895 Luxury loft living at a cost you can afford.

1 of 72

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Penrose
4115 N. Taylor
4115 North Taylor Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
2020 sqft
House For Sale - No Credit Check Loan Not For Rent - House for sale with $2500 down $24,500. We will make you a no credit check loan. House needs some work, text for code and details. The first thing is to go take a look at the house.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
1520 Washington Ave #416
1520 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1214 sqft
Downtown loft with GREAT GYM on WASH AVE - Wonderful 2 bed, 2 full bath loft located in Ely Walker Building on Wash Ave.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
1219 Washington Ave #520
1219 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Very Updated all electric, 2 Bed 2 Bath Loft! Floor to Ceiling Bedroom Walls! - LARGE space! Enjoy an Awesome view of Downtown on the building's Rooftop Patio! The bedrooms have floor to ceiling walls...

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
1627 Locust St Apt 302
1627 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1279 sqft
Highly sought after Printers Loft downtown! This unique unit features all the upgrades you want & the conveniences your busy life demands.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
1501 Locust Street
1501 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1467 sqft
Terra Cotta Loft is now available for lease! Spectacular city views from the unit and the rooftop deck just a couple floors up! Two large bedrooms with walk in, organized closets, 2 full baths, open floor plan, in unit washer/dryer provided,

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
1136 Washington Avenue
1136 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1711 sqft
Corner Penthouse level loft with brilliant light and sweeping panoramic views of Downtown Saint Louis! Floor-to-ceiling large windows and exposed duct-work provide the ultimate downtown loft experience you have been looking for! This one of a kind

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
901 Washington Avenue
901 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2168 sqft
Luxury 2 story penthouse loft in a premier location! Professionally designed, stylish & tasteful, this loft is ideal for your urban living dream! Walk into an open floor plan w/featured natural timber posts, wooden ceilings, exposed brick walls,

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
915 Olive Street
915 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1295 sqft
WOW! Totally updated condo in the highly desirable Syndicate building downtown! Located directly above downtown's biggest grocery store, this convenient condo features a great open floor plan with custom kitchen! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, master
Results within 10 miles of Granite City
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
20 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1338 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Citizen Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:32 AM
20 Units Available
Cheltenham
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1399 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
City Guide for Granite City, IL

"Writings on the wall She's not there at all She walked out the door Down the stairs and through the hall / No one saw her go No one saw her at all They think they saw a ghost, cause they let one in the hall / Oooo Ahhhh / Watching the world Watching the world With the granite city girl" (- Deep Sea Arcade, 'Granite City')

Granite City is actually a really nice little city of just under 30,000 residents. It gets something of a bad rap in Southern Illinois because it's the only city south of Springfield that is pro-choice, except for smoking. It's part of the St. Louis Metropolitan area and is just a bit smaller than nearby Belleville. However there are great jobs and the people are friendly. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Granite City, IL

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Granite City offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Granite City offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Granite City. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

Similar Pages

Granite City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGranite City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Granite City Apartments with BalconiesGranite City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Granite City Cheap ApartmentsGranite City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOSt. Ann, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOFerguson, MOSpanish Lake, MO
Richmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOLake St. Louis, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOBrentwood, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy