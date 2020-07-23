71 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Granite City, IL
1 of 8
1 of 33
1 of 45
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 19
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 29
1 of 33
1 of 7
1 of 4
1 of 22
1 of 6
1 of 72
1 of 25
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 14
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 4
1 of 21
"Writings on the wall She's not there at all She walked out the door Down the stairs and through the hall / No one saw her go No one saw her at all They think they saw a ghost, cause they let one in the hall / Oooo Ahhhh / Watching the world Watching the world With the granite city girl" (- Deep Sea Arcade, 'Granite City')
Granite City is actually a really nice little city of just under 30,000 residents. It gets something of a bad rap in Southern Illinois because it's the only city south of Springfield that is pro-choice, except for smoking. It's part of the St. Louis Metropolitan area and is just a bit smaller than nearby Belleville. However there are great jobs and the people are friendly. See more
Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Granite City offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.
Some 2 bedroom apartments in Granite City offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.
Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Granite City. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.