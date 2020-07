Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Updated condo with POND VIEW in highly sought after Ammer Ridge! Eat-in kitchen has pretty maple cabinets with granite counters. Mostly all stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room. Big living room has a corner fireplace and sliding door to the patio and views of pond. Master bath completely redone with white wood vanity & walk-in shower. 2nd full bath updated as well with white wood vanity & new tile. This GROUND LEVEL 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is move-in ready. Laundry room with side by side washer & dryer. Large bedrooms with good sized closets & wood floors. One garage parking spot #4B. No smoking & no pets. Available August 1st.