3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:05 PM
19 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glen Carbon, IL
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
517 Pepperhill Ct
517 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
517 Pepperhill Ct., Glen Carbon, IL Three bedroom duplex in Glen Carbon! Main level living room, kitchen, master bedroom and full bath. There is a large side deck to enjoy the outdoors.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Carbon
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
618 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Carbon
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1306 Ridgewood Ct.
1306 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex with Fireplace, 1.5 Baths and Private Backyard!! - Three bedroom duplex in Collinsville. Upstairs has a living room with fireplace, kitchen with full bath and three bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Angel Oaks
100 Angel Oak, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2500 sqft
Three Bedroom Executive Home with 2.5 Baths and 3 Car Garage! - * Eligibility requirements for all rentals: You must make 3 times the rent amount per month in income, after tax is taken out, to qualify. Income must be validated with check stubs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
25 GEMSTONE
25 Gemstone Drive, Pontoon Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
Wonderful Opportunity to to live on the Lake. This is a 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home with all appliances, 2 car garage and a Lake. Don't miss this. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $35 application fee for each adult applicant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
34 ARBOR SPRINGS
34 Arbor Spring, Troy, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1976 sqft
Two Story Home in Turtle Creek Subdivision with Covered Front Porch and Finished Basement, 17 x 13 Living Room Features Gas Fireplace, 12 x 10 Kitchen Includes Gas Stove with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator,
Results within 10 miles of Glen Carbon
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Wood River
4 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Wood River
543 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Wood River in Wood River. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
8717 E Mill Creek
8717 E Mill Creek Rd, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
**Move-in prior July 1 and NO RENT rent will be paid for June.** This amazing property, nestled on a prime 5-acre lot, is a quiet retreat from the chaos of the day where you can truly relax and unwind, without a care in the world.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
580 Carl
580 Carl Street, Collinsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Three Bedroom Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Fenced Yard and Oversized 2 Car Garage!! - Three bedroom home with large living room and dining room, with remodeled kitchen! Main level has two bedrooms and full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wood River
1 Unit Available
103 W Acton
103 East Acton Avenue, Wood River, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled & Ready to Rent - 103 W Acton, Wood River is move in ready! Updated throughout and professionally managed by HOMEiNVESTORS LLC. This home has been renovated from top to bottom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2722 Sunset
2722 Sunset Drive, Granite City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
For Rent...2722 Sunset, Granite City - 2722 Sunset, Granite City is move in ready! Three bedrooms, one bathroom and lots of space in this home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1493 Schwarz Meadow
1493 Schwarz Meadow Drive, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1493 Schwarz Meadow Available 07/16/20 - (RLNE3220422)
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court
1136 Lazy Hollow Ct, O'Fallon, IL
Two Story Home in The Manors of Hearthstone Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Entry Foyer and 14 x 14 Formal Dining Room, 14 x 13 Formal Living Room, 23 x 21 Family Room Includes Gas Fireplace with Marble Surround, 14 x 13 Kitchen with Hardwood
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive
7016 Conner Pointe Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2300 sqft
Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision, 19 x 15 Living Room Features Marble Surround Gas Fireplace and Hardwood Flooring, 14 x 10 Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator,
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
9313 Marbarry Dr
9313 Marbarry Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2000 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/O0U-drnrOv8 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home with a 2-car garage. Open concept Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. Living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and carpeted floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive
1129 Hightower Place Drive, O'Fallon, IL
Four Bedroom Home in Windsor Creek Subdivision, Foyer Entry Opens to 20 x 16 Vaulted Living Room, 14 x 11 Formal Dining Room Features Coffered Ceiling and Arched Doorway, Hardwood Flooring in 12 x 12 Kitchen, 12 x 11 Breakfast Area and 22 x 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1051 BERMUDA
1051 Bermuda Dr, Holiday Shores, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Holiday Shores. Edwardsville School District. Hardwood flooring in living/dining/kitchen areas. Carpet in the bedrooms. Open floor plan with fireplace in the living room.
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
874 HARBOR WOODS Drive
874 Harbor Woods Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1719 sqft
Three Bedroom Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision Features Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 19 x 15 Living Room, 10 x 9 Kitchen Includes Breakfast Bar, Glass Top Electric Stove with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and
