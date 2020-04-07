All apartments in Glen Carbon
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:00 PM

8 Peachtree

8 Peachtree Ln · (201) 845-7300
Location

8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL 62034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.5 baths, kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups, 1 car garage with garage door opener, some newer updates, plenty of parking, lawn maintenance included, close to SIUE, easy access to walking and bike trails, outdoor patio, and on cul-de-sac street. br No smoking strictly enforced, minimum 12 months stay, auto payment for monthly rent is required or there is a $25/month processing fee for checks and money orders. $19.95 application fee for credit, background, and employment check. Rent: $1,150/month, Security deposit: $1,450.00. 1 cat allowed for additional $250 security deposit and $50/month pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Peachtree have any available units?
8 Peachtree has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Peachtree have?
Some of 8 Peachtree's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Peachtree currently offering any rent specials?
8 Peachtree isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Peachtree pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Peachtree is pet friendly.
Does 8 Peachtree offer parking?
Yes, 8 Peachtree does offer parking.
Does 8 Peachtree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Peachtree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Peachtree have a pool?
No, 8 Peachtree does not have a pool.
Does 8 Peachtree have accessible units?
No, 8 Peachtree does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Peachtree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Peachtree has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Peachtree have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Peachtree does not have units with air conditioning.
