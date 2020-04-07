8 Peachtree

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.5 baths, kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups, 1 car garage with garage door opener, some newer updates, plenty of parking, lawn maintenance included, close to SIUE, easy access to walking and bike trails, outdoor patio, and on cul-de-sac street. br No smoking strictly enforced, minimum 12 months stay, auto payment for monthly rent is required or there is a $25/month processing fee for checks and money orders. $19.95 application fee for credit, background, and employment check. Rent: $1,150/month, Security deposit: $1,450.00. 1 cat allowed for additional $250 security deposit and $50/month pet fee.