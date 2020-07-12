All apartments in Gilberts
546 Telluride Drive

Location

546 Telluride Drive, Gilberts, IL 60136

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Gilberts townhome - Property Id: 2249

This beautiful Gilberts townhouse may just be the perfect home for you. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1194 sq ft., 9 foot ceilings, 2 stories, 1 car attached garage, private driveway, built in 2004.

Located in the gorgeous Timber Trails subdivision in Gilberts, you'll enjoy a peaceful home near parks, with amazing landscaping and a 3 mile walking path to your back door. Quick access to Randall Road and I-90. Great school district! Gilberts Elementary, Hampshire Middle & Hampshire High School.

Available Sept. 1! $1449 rent per month, no hidden costs. $50 off / month for any lease signed by Aug 1, $50 more off per month for a 2 year lease! This home could be yours for $1349 monthly!

Credit 720+ & criminal background check *required!* $45/person application fee, credited to the accepted applicant(s) on 1st month rent.

Email for more info: 546telluridedrivegilberts@gmail.com.

Property is only minutes from: Elgin, South Elgin, Pingree Grove, Algonquin, Huntley, Hampshire, & Carpentersville.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/2249
Property Id 2249

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889939)

