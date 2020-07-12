546 Telluride Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Gilberts townhome - Property Id: 2249



This beautiful Gilberts townhouse may just be the perfect home for you. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1194 sq ft., 9 foot ceilings, 2 stories, 1 car attached garage, private driveway, built in 2004.



Located in the gorgeous Timber Trails subdivision in Gilberts, you'll enjoy a peaceful home near parks, with amazing landscaping and a 3 mile walking path to your back door. Quick access to Randall Road and I-90. Great school district! Gilberts Elementary, Hampshire Middle & Hampshire High School.



Available Sept. 1! $1449 rent per month, no hidden costs. $50 off / month for any lease signed by Aug 1, $50 more off per month for a 2 year lease! This home could be yours for $1349 monthly!



Credit 720+ & criminal background check *required!* $45/person application fee, credited to the accepted applicant(s) on 1st month rent.



Email for more info: 546telluridedrivegilberts@gmail.com.



Property is only minutes from: Elgin, South Elgin, Pingree Grove, Algonquin, Huntley, Hampshire, & Carpentersville.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/2249

No Pets Allowed



