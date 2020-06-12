/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
70 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Geneva, IL
22 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
13 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
997 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
1 Unit Available
3007 Langston Circle
3007 Langston Circle, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2014 sqft
SUNNY BRIGHT AND AIRY END UNIT LOCATED IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER HARVEST HILLS BACKING TO OPEN GREEN! COVERED FRONT PORCH LEADS INTO AN INVITING FOYER ~ LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH 42" CABINESTS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE FLOOR + ALL APPLIANCES
1 Unit Available
2929 Caldwell Lane
2929 Caldwell Lane, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1549 sqft
Pristine, updated end unit townhome in a quiet neighborhood, 1/2 block from park.
7 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1365 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
15 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
49 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1069 sqft
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Big Woods Marmion
29 Units Available
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Big Woods Marmion
28 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1189 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
31 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
1 Unit Available
403 South Jefferson Street
403 South Jefferson Street, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
PROPERTY IS AGENT OWNED! Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse with full unfinished basement and 1 car garage.
1 Unit Available
17 South Barton Trail
17 South Barton Trail, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1337 sqft
Freshly updated two-story town home near it all! New AC/Furnace, New Dishwasher, New Washer, New Water Heater, New Carpet throughout 2nd floor. Granite Counter tops throughout.Gorgeous new bamboo laminate floors run throughout the main level.
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
2004 Tall Oaks Drive, 1A
2004 Tall Oaks Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
919 sqft
1st floor 2 bed/2 bath with access to deck. 2 bed / 2 bath condo on 1st floor with kitchen vinyl flooring and carpeting in bedrooms installed in 2017. Gas fireplace on electric switch. Eat in kitchen with stackable laundry within closet in kitchen.
19 Units Available
TGM McDowell Place
1647 Westminster Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM McDowell Place in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Country Lakes
21 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
56 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
13 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Fox Valley
31 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
26 Units Available
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1138 sqft
Welcome to Bristol Station, an outstanding community of beautiful luxury apartment homes. Every aspect of this exceptional community was thoughtfully designed to please residents with even the most selective taste.
38 Units Available
803 Corday at Naperville
803 Corday Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1132 sqft
Upscale community minutes from the waterfront and I-88. Updated appliances, fireplaces, extra storage and furnished apartments. On-site volleyball court, pool, basketball court and clubhouse. 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community.
Cantera
20 Units Available
Preserve At Cantera
30000 Village Green Blvd, Warrenville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1159 sqft
Beautiful, comfortable and spacious, this development offers pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Most units are equipped with new carpeting, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and designer kitchens.
Eola Yards
42 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Fox Valley
13 Units Available
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
This smoke-free community offers garage parking, a putting green, swimming pool, gym and host of other amenities. Units include fireplaces and walk-in closets. Property is just minutes from Yorkshire Shopping Center and Hollywood Palms Cinema.
