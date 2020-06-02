2929 Caldwell Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Pristine, updated end unit townhome in a quiet neighborhood, 1/2 block from park. Top Geneva Schools! Enjoy carefree living in this fabulous Sterling Manor end unit! Bright & sunny, open floor plan with quality laminate floors! Great kitchen with granite breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances! 2 large bedrooms plus a LARGE loft. Large Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling has a private bath with shower & large walk in closet! Newer Carpeting and paint. Abundance of storage with a separate storage room on 2nd floor. Nice, private yard, close to park with playground, tennis courts, walking trail and close to Randall Road shopping & dining, easy access to I-90 and I-88, 5 minutes to Metra station! Tenant pays utilities - Association fees paid by owner.