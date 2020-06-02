All apartments in Geneva
Home
/
Geneva, IL
/
2929 Caldwell Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:39 AM

2929 Caldwell Lane

2929 Caldwell Lane · (630) 232-3900
Location

2929 Caldwell Lane, Geneva, IL 60134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1549 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Pristine, updated end unit townhome in a quiet neighborhood, 1/2 block from park. Top Geneva Schools! Enjoy carefree living in this fabulous Sterling Manor end unit! Bright & sunny, open floor plan with quality laminate floors! Great kitchen with granite breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances! 2 large bedrooms plus a LARGE loft. Large Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling has a private bath with shower & large walk in closet! Newer Carpeting and paint. Abundance of storage with a separate storage room on 2nd floor. Nice, private yard, close to park with playground, tennis courts, walking trail and close to Randall Road shopping & dining, easy access to I-90 and I-88, 5 minutes to Metra station! Tenant pays utilities - Association fees paid by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2929 Caldwell Lane have any available units?
2929 Caldwell Lane has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2929 Caldwell Lane have?
Some of 2929 Caldwell Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Caldwell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Caldwell Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Caldwell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2929 Caldwell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Geneva.
Does 2929 Caldwell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Caldwell Lane does offer parking.
Does 2929 Caldwell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 Caldwell Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Caldwell Lane have a pool?
No, 2929 Caldwell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Caldwell Lane have accessible units?
No, 2929 Caldwell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Caldwell Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 Caldwell Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2929 Caldwell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2929 Caldwell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

