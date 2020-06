Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal recently renovated

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Awesome, updated- 4 bedroom, 1. 5 bath home ready for move in ! NEw updates include new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, ss appliances, disposal. Fresh new paint, throughout- and new modern plank flooring to love !upgraded electric with all new fixtures ! new water heater, updated bathrooms with modern fixtures. This home will not last long- nothing like it on the market-