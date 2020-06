Amenities

Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment in Franklin Park. This unit has good sized bedrooms, plenty closet space and balcony. Also conveniently located steps from the Mannheim Metra stop. Inside parking and storage are also included with this unit. Text Mike Schumacher for showing instructions or use the link below.