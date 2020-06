Amenities

Spacious 1 BR apartment in charming historic downtown Ingleside across from Metra train station and Dog and Suds. Very large bedroom, living room, and bathroom. Plenty of storage with 3 large closets and one is a walk in pantry or closet. Unit has private entrance and a nice yard in back with onsite parking lot. Heat and water included with rent. Tenant pays electric. No pets. New carpet, New paint.