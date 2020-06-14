All apartments in Forest Park
1030 BELOIT Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1030 BELOIT Avenue

1030 Beloit Avenue · (847) 495-5000
Location

1030 Beloit Avenue, Forest Park, IL 60130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
IS THIS HEAVEN? Close. This Midcentury-Modern Ranch has been updated perfectly for today. 5-bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 levels of private living space, unique, one-of-a-kind, gorgeous rental home in beautiful Forest Park. All stainless steel appliances in chef's Kitchen with cashmere granite countertops, large island, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, entire home freshly painted. Master bedroom suite with Jacuzzi spa, porcelain tile, walk-in shower with jet sprays, 2-car garage, great location close to CTA, Metra, Forest Park's Middle School is just one block to the north, plus great shopping nearby on Roosevelt Rd., including Walmart and easy access to I-290/Eisenhower Expressway, only 8-miles to Chicago's Downtown Loop. We're offering virtual and in-person showings. Safety is our top priority and we ask everyone to wear a face mask. Clean, impeccable, must see to appreciate. Hurry, won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 BELOIT Avenue have any available units?
1030 BELOIT Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1030 BELOIT Avenue have?
Some of 1030 BELOIT Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 BELOIT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1030 BELOIT Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 BELOIT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1030 BELOIT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 1030 BELOIT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1030 BELOIT Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1030 BELOIT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 BELOIT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 BELOIT Avenue have a pool?
No, 1030 BELOIT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1030 BELOIT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1030 BELOIT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 BELOIT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 BELOIT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 BELOIT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 BELOIT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
