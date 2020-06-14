1030 BELOIT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

IS THIS HEAVEN? Close. This Midcentury-Modern Ranch has been updated perfectly for today. 5-bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 levels of private living space, unique, one-of-a-kind, gorgeous rental home in beautiful Forest Park. All stainless steel appliances in chef's Kitchen with cashmere granite countertops, large island, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, entire home freshly painted. Master bedroom suite with Jacuzzi spa, porcelain tile, walk-in shower with jet sprays, 2-car garage, great location close to CTA, Metra, Forest Park's Middle School is just one block to the north, plus great shopping nearby on Roosevelt Rd., including Walmart and easy access to I-290/Eisenhower Expressway, only 8-miles to Chicago's Downtown Loop. We're offering virtual and in-person showings. Safety is our top priority and we ask everyone to wear a face mask. Clean, impeccable, must see to appreciate. Hurry, won't last long!