Forest Park, IL
1004 Beloit Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:23 AM

1004 Beloit Avenue

1004 Beloit Avenue
Forest Park
Location

1004 Beloit Avenue, Forest Park, IL 60130

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
PLEASE DIRECT ALL INQUIRIES TO US ONLINE. IN PERSON VIEWINGS ARE NOT AN OPTION. VIDEOS ARE AVAILABLE. Huge penthouse apartment in newer building. This truly lives like a condo, with an open kitchen / living area / dining area, complete with stainless appliances, wood floors, and tons of natural light! There are two generously sized bedrooms, and lots of storage inside the apartment. Outside, there is a generously sized patio and yard to enjoy. Not many places like this! 1 parking space included in rent; 1 additonal available for $50/mo. Enjoy this convenient location, that's walking distance to the Blue Line, easy access to 290, and near Roos Rec Center! Qualified applicants will have income of 3X monthly rent, and a Smartmove score of 640 or higher. $40 application fee per adult. Pets considered - weight limit 35 lbs - Pet fee of $300 and pet rent of $30 / mo., per pet, will apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 30
fee: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Beloit Avenue have any available units?
1004 Beloit Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1004 Beloit Avenue have?
Some of 1004 Beloit Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Beloit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Beloit Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Beloit Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 Beloit Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1004 Beloit Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Beloit Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1004 Beloit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Beloit Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Beloit Avenue have a pool?
No, 1004 Beloit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Beloit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1004 Beloit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Beloit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Beloit Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Beloit Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Beloit Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
