1004 Beloit Avenue

PLEASE DIRECT ALL INQUIRIES TO US ONLINE. IN PERSON VIEWINGS ARE NOT AN OPTION. VIDEOS ARE AVAILABLE. Huge penthouse apartment in newer building. This truly lives like a condo, with an open kitchen / living area / dining area, complete with stainless appliances, wood floors, and tons of natural light! There are two generously sized bedrooms, and lots of storage inside the apartment. Outside, there is a generously sized patio and yard to enjoy. Not many places like this! 1 parking space included in rent; 1 additonal available for $50/mo. Enjoy this convenient location, that's walking distance to the Blue Line, easy access to 290, and near Roos Rec Center! Qualified applicants will have income of 3X monthly rent, and a Smartmove score of 640 or higher. $40 application fee per adult. Pets considered - weight limit 35 lbs - Pet fee of $300 and pet rent of $30 / mo., per pet, will apply.