Fairview Heights, IL
Park Terrace Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:58 PM

Park Terrace Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
1 Park Terrace Ln · (618) 767-6314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17S · Avail. Sep 15

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Terrace Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
At Park Terrace Apartments, YOULL ENJOY THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE. Our apartment homes features one bedroom, two bedroom, and one bedroom loft floor plans and that give you the extra space you need perfect for a home office.
\n
\n
Park Terrace Apartments is COMFORTABLE LIVING. Amenities like private patios and balconies, oversized windows, walk-in closets, exterior storage rooms, and a washer and dryer inside every apartment cater to your busy lifestyle. You can also relax next to our sparkling pool, or walk right across the street to Long Acre Park!
\n
\n
When you make Park Terrace Apartments your home, you will find youre only minutes away from corporate headquarters, shopping, and restaurants, and close by to hospitals, schools, entertainment, and historical downtown Belleville, IL.
\n
\n
The Park Terrace WE CARE philosophy offers our residents constant attention to every detail of their communityfrom immaculate landscaping to our service express program, which guarantees fast and complete maintenance repairs. We have a 24 hour emergency maintenance staff so you can relax. WE CARE is essential to our high level of resident appreciation.
\n
\n
Come see for yourself at Park Terrace Apartments and schedule your visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300+ based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 reservation fee due at the time of application and $100 administration fee due at the time of move-in
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Sewer/Trash: 1 bedroom $55/month & 2 bedroom $60/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 100 lb. weight limit and breed restrictions
Parking Details: 1 Assigned parking spot per apartment; Multiple visitor parking spots.
Storage Details: Each apartment contains a large storage closet on the patio or balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Terrace Apartments have any available units?
Park Terrace Apartments has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Park Terrace Apartments have?
Some of Park Terrace Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Terrace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park Terrace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Terrace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Terrace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Park Terrace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park Terrace Apartments offers parking.
Does Park Terrace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Terrace Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Terrace Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Park Terrace Apartments has a pool.
Does Park Terrace Apartments have accessible units?
No, Park Terrace Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Park Terrace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Terrace Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Park Terrace Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Terrace Apartments has units with air conditioning.
