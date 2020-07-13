Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly business center cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

At Park Terrace Apartments, YOULL ENJOY THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE. Our apartment homes features one bedroom, two bedroom, and one bedroom loft floor plans and that give you the extra space you need perfect for a home office.









Park Terrace Apartments is COMFORTABLE LIVING. Amenities like private patios and balconies, oversized windows, walk-in closets, exterior storage rooms, and a washer and dryer inside every apartment cater to your busy lifestyle. You can also relax next to our sparkling pool, or walk right across the street to Long Acre Park!









When you make Park Terrace Apartments your home, you will find youre only minutes away from corporate headquarters, shopping, and restaurants, and close by to hospitals, schools, entertainment, and historical downtown Belleville, IL.









The Park Terrace WE CARE philosophy offers our residents constant attention to every detail of their communityfrom immaculate landscaping to our service express program, which guarantees fast and complete maintenance repairs. We have a 24 hour emergency maintenance staff so you can relax. WE CARE is essential to our high level of resident appreciation.









Come see for yourself at Park Terrace Apartments and schedule your visit today!