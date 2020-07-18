803 FOXGROVE Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool extra storage

Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision, 15 x 13 Living Room, 13 x 12 Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with Double Oven, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Second Floor Provides 14 x 13 Master Suite with Walk In Closet and Private Bathroom, 14 x 10 Second Bedroom, Full Hallway Bathroom, Unfinished Basement Provides Additional Storage Room and Laundry, Two Car Attached Garage, Weed and Feed, Lawn Care and Snow Removal Included, Community Pool Privileges Available, Available 08/01/2020.