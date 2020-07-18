All apartments in Fairview Heights
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

803 FOXGROVE Drive

803 Foxgrove Drive · (618) 624-2502
Location

803 Foxgrove Drive, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1720 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision, 15 x 13 Living Room, 13 x 12 Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with Double Oven, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Second Floor Provides 14 x 13 Master Suite with Walk In Closet and Private Bathroom, 14 x 10 Second Bedroom, Full Hallway Bathroom, Unfinished Basement Provides Additional Storage Room and Laundry, Two Car Attached Garage, Weed and Feed, Lawn Care and Snow Removal Included, Community Pool Privileges Available, Available 08/01/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 FOXGROVE Drive have any available units?
803 FOXGROVE Drive has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 803 FOXGROVE Drive have?
Some of 803 FOXGROVE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 FOXGROVE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
803 FOXGROVE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 FOXGROVE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 803 FOXGROVE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Heights.
Does 803 FOXGROVE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 803 FOXGROVE Drive offers parking.
Does 803 FOXGROVE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 FOXGROVE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 FOXGROVE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 803 FOXGROVE Drive has a pool.
Does 803 FOXGROVE Drive have accessible units?
No, 803 FOXGROVE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 803 FOXGROVE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 FOXGROVE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 FOXGROVE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 FOXGROVE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
