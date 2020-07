9545 South Kedzie Avenue

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

WOW!! WHAT A GORGEOUS GARDEN AREA CONDO, GREAT CURB APPEAL. LOCATED NEAR THE TRAIN STATION AND 95TH AND KEDZIE AVE. THIS COZY GARDEN UNIT HAS A LOT TO OFFER, AND VERY AFFORDABLE WITH WELL KEPT SPACIOUS KITCHEN, COINT LAUNDRY IS IN THE SAME LEVEL AS THE UNIT, PARKING INCLUDED WITH THE MONTHLY RENTAL, RIGHT NEXT DOOR. THE CREDIT REPORT IS $45 NON-REFUNDABLE FEE FOR EVERY 18 YEARS AND OLDER// NO EXEMPTIONS// NO DEPOSIT, ONLY $595 NON-REFUNDABLE ONE TIME MOVE IN FEE AND ONE TIME MOVE OUT FEE OF $100 NON-REFUNDABLE //HURRY, MAKE YOUR IN PRIVATE VIEWING, TODAY!...